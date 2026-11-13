MEA signals no to Mann's Lahore trip; “Expect everybody to abide by national policy”

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday indicated that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is unlikely to get clearance to attend a Punjabi conference in Lahore. It said requests by dignitaries to travel abroad are assessed in line with India's foreign policy.

"When it comes to relations with foreign countries, we have a national policy and expect everybody to abide by it," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the bi-weekly briefing here. Clearance requests are assessed "in line with its overall policy and processed accordingly", he added.

"As far as our position on Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack is concerned, it should be amply clear to all as to where we stand," Jaiswal said.

After the Pahalgam terror attack last year in which 26 people were killed, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) placed the Indus Waters Treaty "in abeyance". It also shut the Attari land border, cancelled visas for Pakistani nationals and scaled down diplomatic ties. Travel between the two countries has stayed heavily restricted since. The MEA has said the treaty will remain in abeyance until Pakistan "credibly and irrevocably" ends support for cross-border terrorism.