'We salute you’: Pakistan minister invites Bhagwant Mann, Punjab MLAs to visit Pakistan

CHANDIGARH: Pakistan Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs and Chairman of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), Ramesh Singh Arora, has invited Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and all MLAs of the Punjab Assembly to visit Pakistan, following Mann’s recent expression of interest in attending an international Punjabi conference in Lahore.

He added that Pakistan remained committed to strengthening religious, cultural and people-to-people ties across the border.

Extending the invitation, Arora said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also welcomed CM Mann and would be pleased to receive him in Pakistan.

He invited Mann and the entire Punjab Assembly to visit Kartarpur Sahib and other holy places of different religions in Pakistan. “Bhagwant Singh Mann, we salute you. You had stated on the floor of the Assembly that you wish to visit Pakistan. As Pakistan’s Minister for Minority Affairs, on behalf of the PSGPC and as a citizen of Pakistan and Punjab, I invite you,” he said.

This invitation comes after Mann, during a session of the Punjab Assembly on October 23, expressed his desire to accept Pakistan’s invitation to attend the fourth International Punjabi Conference in Lahore from November 27 to 29.

The invitation was extended by the organisers, including Punjabi poet Baba Bashir Hussain Najmi, popularly known as Baba Najmi, and the Punjabi Parchar Organisation.