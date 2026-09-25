Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann awaits Centre’s nod to visit Japan, watch Asian Games hockey matches

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is awaiting political clearance from the Union Government for his proposed visit to Japan to watch the Indian hockey teams play in the Asian Games, weeks before the state hosts a major continental hockey tournament.

Mann has also applied to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for political clearance for a proposed visit to France and Italy in October, where Punjab plans to showcase agricultural and food products of MARKFED and Punjab Agro at exhibitions.

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has invited Mann and a Punjab government delegation to attend the concluding stages of the men’s and women’s hockey competitions at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. The invitation, issued by AHF President Fumio Ogura, covers the semi-finals on September 30 and October 1 and the finals on October 2 and 3.

Sources said Mann has applied for the Japan visit and is awaiting clearance from the Centre.

“It will be seen whether a VIP can be allowed to go and watch the match. There will have to be arrangements made. We are waiting. If he wants to watch the match, then he will have to be there on October 1,” a senior official said.

The AHF said the Japan visit would give the Punjab delegation first-hand experience of organising a major international sporting event, which could be useful when the state hosts the Asian Champions Trophy. Punjab will host the Men’s Asian Championship Trophy for the first time at Jalandhar and Mohali from October 27 to November 5.

In August 2024, the Centre did not grant Mann political clearance to travel to Paris to watch India’s men’s hockey team at the Olympics. A proposed investment-related visit to the United Kingdom and Israel in January 2026 was also called off after political clearance was not granted.