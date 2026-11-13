Microsoft outage triggers email delivery delays for airlines; flight operations fully normal

New Delhi: In light of an ongoing Microsoft outage globally, mails sent by customers on Friday to airlines have not been delivered, say airlines. Flight operations have not been impacted in any manner, they stress.
In an advisory, Indigo said, "Due to a global Microsoft service disruption, our email support services are currently impacted, and we may not be able to receive your emails. All other support channels remain available."
Akasa Air said, "Due to a global Microsoft service disruption, our email support services are currently experiencing delays, and we may be unable to receive your emails."
For immediate assistance, please contact our 24/7 Akasa Care Centre at +91 9606 112131, it added.
Air India said it was rerouting customer mails so that they reach them as usual. In a statement, the airline said,
"We are closely monitoring the ongoing Microsoft outage. Our flight operations remain unaffected, and there is currently no impact on any of our communication channels."
To ensure seamless support, we have temporarily rerouted our emails so that every message continues to reach us without interruption, and we are responding to all emails within our usual 24-hour timeline, it added.
Its channels like Voice, AI.g, social media and Customer notifications are functioning as usual, Air India added.