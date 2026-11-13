Microsoft outage triggers email delivery delays for airlines; flight operations fully normal

New Delhi: In light of an ongoing Microsoft outage globally, mails sent by customers on Friday to airlines have not been delivered, say airlines. Flight operations have not been impacted in any manner, they stress.

In an advisory, Indigo said, "Due to a global Microsoft service disruption, our email support services are currently impacted, and we may not be able to receive your emails. All other support channels remain available."

Akasa Air said, "Due to a global Microsoft service disruption, our email support services are currently experiencing delays, and we may be unable to receive your emails."

For immediate assistance, please contact our 24/7 Akasa Care Centre at +91 9606 112131, it added.