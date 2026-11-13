Modi will not remain PM after debate with me’: Rahul renews challenge to face-off

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday renewed his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a one-on-one public debate, claiming that the prime minister would not remain in office after such an exchange.

Responding to a question during an 'Ask Me' session on Instagram about why he was insisting on a public debate when the BJP had said the discussion could take place in Parliament, Gandhi alleged that he was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha and that his microphone had been switched off.

"You did not let me talk on the farm bills, vote chori, SIR, China, on (Gen) Naravane's book, Epstein. I want a one-on-one debate. I don't want a debate entailing long speeches," the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Gandhi said he wanted a direct exchange in which both leaders could make allegations against each other, rather than deliver lengthy speeches.

"I want that Narendra Modi makes allegations against me and I do the same to him. He can come; there will be a table, on one side there will be Narendra Modi ji and on the other side, it would be me," he said.

He added that he would have no objection to Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani or RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat being appointed as the judge for the debate.

"But I guarantee that the prime minister will not remain the PM after a one-on-one debate with me," Gandhi said.

Gandhi has repeatedly challenged Modi to an open debate. On an earlier occasion, he had claimed that it would take him just five minutes to establish that the prime minister was a "traitor".

BJP leaders have dismissed the challenge, accusing Gandhi of avoiding debates in Parliament.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that Parliament was already an available forum for a debate and urged Gandhi to show "some seriousness and responsibility" in his role as the Leader of the Opposition. She had also questioned why he was asking the prime minister to choose a venue when the House was available.

(With PTI inputs)