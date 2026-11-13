'No information on special Parliament session on delimitation’: Priyanka says Opposition not consulted

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said Opposition parties had not been informed of any government move to convene a special sitting of Parliament to take up the proposed delimitation legislation, amid growing speculation over the Centre's plans to revive the bills.

"They have not intimated the rest of us. So, if they are planning it, I don't know. As of now, I have no information," she told reporters during a four-day visit to her constituency, which began on Wednesday.

The government is reportedly considering an early special sitting to secure the passage of a Constitution amendment bill linked to the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state Assemblies. However, no dates or duration have been officially announced.

Neither the Lok Sabha nor the Rajya Sabha has met since the Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die on August 13. The session, however, has not been formally prorogued by President Droupadi Murmu. As of Friday, it had remained unprorogued for 91 days, surpassing the previous record of 87 days set in 2008.

Keeping the session open allows the government to reconvene Parliament at shorter notice. An extended sitting within the existing session requires a minimum notice of two days, compared with at least 14 days for a fresh session. The government has also not announced the dates for the Winter Session.