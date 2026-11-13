Not 'Amrit Kaal' but 'mehengaai ka bhuchaal': Congress slams Modi govt on inflation

The Congress on Friday took a swipe at the Modi government over rising prices of essential commodities and said this was not an 'Amrit Kaal' but 'mehengaai ka bhuchaal' (earthquake of inflation).

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh shared media reports on X claiming that people were grappling with rising inflation and a sharp increase in the prices of food and beverages.

In a post in Hindi, Ramesh said, "Under the Modi government, inflation is no longer just a 'daayan'; it has now become an uninvited guest, devouring every household's budget."

From the kitchen to every other daily necessity, prices have spiralled out of control, he claimed.