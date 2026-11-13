Phone tapping is a reality in India, my phone was under surveillance: Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Friday said phone tapping was a "reality" in India, claiming that his own phone had been under surveillance during the Pegasus spyware controversy.

Responding to journalists' questions on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation that his phone was being tapped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kishor said such surveillance had been going on for some time.

"Phones do get tapped. This has been going on for some time. It is a reality that the people need to be aware of. I came to learn about my own phone being tapped when my name figured among the targets of Pegasus," he said.

Kishor was a poll strategist when reports emerged of alleged surveillance using Pegasus, spyware developed by Israeli firm NSO Group.

Gandhi on Friday reiterated his demand for a public debate with Modi, claiming that he had evidence to back his allegations against the Prime Minister on his phone.

During an 'Ask Me' session on Instagram, Gandhi said he was insisting on a public debate because he was not being allowed to speak in Parliament and his microphone was being switched off. He also claimed that the evidence supporting his allegations was on his phone, "which is tapped by the prime minister".

While Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav backed Gandhi's claim, BJP leaders, including Kerala unit president Rajeev Chandrashekhar, dismissed it, with the latter advising the Congress leader to "get his head examined".

(With inputs from PTI)