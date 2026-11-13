'Proof against Modi on my phone': Rahul alleges PM tapping device, renews debate call

Responding to another question during the session, Gandhi said proof of all his allegations was on his phone, "which is tapped by the prime minister".

He alleged that a one-on-one debate would establish who was controlled by foreign powers and who was an "anti-national", adding that his phone contained details about these matters.

In a video posted on X, Gandhi also claimed, "The prime minister's political career will be over if he comes and debates with me; he knows that and I know that."

"He keeps calling me anti-national. I want to show the nation exactly who is anti-national, exactly who is controlled by whom and since when, and he knows the truth of that," Gandhi said.

He further claimed that Modi was no longer attacking him because he was feeling pressured.

"Notice something: there is a little fear in his (Modi's) mind because he is no longer commenting about me; he is no longer attacking me; he is being very, very careful. There is a reason for it, guys," Gandhi said.

In his post in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Modi ji, even at your own godi media's Diwali gathering, you used a teleprompter? The people are yours, the stage is yours, the whole environment is yours, yet you still need a script. Looks like the pressure got to you."

"Anyway, no worries. Bring a teleprompter to a debate with me too, and seat a judge of your choice as well. Just show up, that's all. The country wants to know - who is the real traitor?" Gandhi said.

The former Congress president has repeatedly challenged Modi to an open debate, earlier claiming that it would take him just five minutes to establish that the prime minister was a "traitor".

BJP leaders have scoffed at Gandhi's challenge, alleging that he has been running away from debates in Parliament.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that while Gandhi was asking the prime minister to choose the venue for a debate, Parliament already provided such a platform.

She called on him to show "some seriousness and responsibility" as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from PTI)