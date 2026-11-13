PM Modi praises Karnataka Governor Sudha Yadav, recalls husband’s supreme sacrifice in Kargil War

NEW DELHI: In what appeared to be a rare public gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised a Governor from the stage of a government programme, in the presence of the Chief Minister of the concerned state and before a massive gathering.

The occasion was Friday’s Golden Jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram at S-VYASA University in Bengaluru, where Modi lauded Karnataka Governor Sudha Yadav for her dedication to national service and recalled the supreme sacrifice made by her husband during the Kargil War in 1999.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister made a special mention of the Governor’s personal journey, highlighting how she overcame the loss of her husband, who was martyred during the Kargil conflict, and continued to serve the country through public life and politics.

"I have had the opportunity to share the stage at this first event with our Governor, Sudha Yadav. Perhaps the people of Karnataka do not yet know her full introduction, but I would definitely like to speak about her life—what service to the nation is, and what dedication to the country means. We can learn from the lives of Sudha and her family," the PM said, recalling her husband's martyrdom during the Kargil War.

Sudha Yadav is a familiar name in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), having served on its prestigious Parliamentary Board. Known for her accessibility and approachable nature, she is an educated and experienced political leader who remained associated with the party before taking up the constitutional responsibility of Governor of Karnataka in October this year.