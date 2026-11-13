Punjab CM Mann announces one-time settlement scheme for 24 lakh defaulting power consumers

CHANDIGARH: Eyeing the 2027 Assembly elections, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for domestic power consumers who have defaulted on their electricity bills.
The move comes as a relief, as penalties and interest on outstanding dues are to be waived. Notably, the total outstanding dues of 24.86 lakh consumers amount to Rs 2,516 crore, with Rs 518 crore being waived by the state government.
Mann said consumers would get a 45-day window from the date of notification to avail the benefits of the scheme. Under the scheme, consumers would be required to pay only the principal amount of their pending bills, while the penalty and interest on the defaulted amount would be waived.
Beneficiaries would have to deposit 25 per cent of the outstanding bill amount upfront, while the remaining amount could be paid in two six-monthly instalments.
Even disconnected electricity connections will be restored upon payment of the principal amount, bringing substantial relief to households across Punjab.
Mann said that the initiative is another decisive step towards ensuring that financial difficulties do not become an additional burden on ordinary families.
He said that the government believes governance is not merely about collecting revenue but about standing firmly with people during difficult times.
“Several families have been unable to clear their electricity bills due to financial constraints, and the burden of accumulated interest and penalties has continued to grow. We have decided to give them a fresh opportunity to settle their dues with dignity, without the additional burden of penalties and interest,” he said.
He said that the announcement is not merely a financial concession but a commitment to ease the lives of ordinary households.
"Consumers will now have to pay only the principal amount, while the entire burden of late payment surcharge and interest will be waived,” he said.
He added that consumers facing financial difficulties could also be provided an additional extension of six months for completing their payments.
“The flexible payment mechanism will allow consumers to clear their dues conveniently without facing the burden of accumulated penalties and interest,” said the Chief Minister.
He said that the notification would be issued on Saturday, November 14, following which the scheme would come into immediate effect. Mann appealed to all eligible domestic electricity consumers to take advantage of the scheme within the stipulated 45-day period and settle their outstanding dues.
He further said that the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) would dispatch special OTS bills and notices to all eligible consumers within the next seven days.
These bills would clearly specify the total outstanding amount, the surcharge and interest being waived, and the actual principal amount payable under the scheme.
"The entire process has been designed to ensure maximum convenience and transparency. Every eligible consumer will receive a clear account of their outstanding dues, the amount being waived and the payment required to avail the scheme,” he said.
Mann said that the payment process has also been made simple and consumer-friendly, with the revised amount automatically updated in the system as soon as the requisite payment was made online.
The updated details would be reflected in the consumer’s online account.
“Consumers will not have to go through unnecessary procedures. Once the payment is made online, the revised outstanding amount will automatically be updated and reflected in the system,” he said.