Punjab CM Mann announces one-time settlement scheme for 24 lakh defaulting power consumers

CHANDIGARH: Eyeing the 2027 Assembly elections, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for domestic power consumers who have defaulted on their electricity bills.

The move comes as a relief, as penalties and interest on outstanding dues are to be waived. Notably, the total outstanding dues of 24.86 lakh consumers amount to Rs 2,516 crore, with Rs 518 crore being waived by the state government.

Mann said consumers would get a 45-day window from the date of notification to avail the benefits of the scheme. Under the scheme, consumers would be required to pay only the principal amount of their pending bills, while the penalty and interest on the defaulted amount would be waived.

Beneficiaries would have to deposit 25 per cent of the outstanding bill amount upfront, while the remaining amount could be paid in two six-monthly instalments.

Even disconnected electricity connections will be restored upon payment of the principal amount, bringing substantial relief to households across Punjab.

Mann said that the initiative is another decisive step towards ensuring that financial difficulties do not become an additional burden on ordinary families.

He said that the government believes governance is not merely about collecting revenue but about standing firmly with people during difficult times.

“Several families have been unable to clear their electricity bills due to financial constraints, and the burden of accumulated interest and penalties has continued to grow. We have decided to give them a fresh opportunity to settle their dues with dignity, without the additional burden of penalties and interest,” he said.