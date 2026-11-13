Sonia Gandhi's gesture towards wives of jailed CMs reflected human solidarity: Rajesh Thakur

Congress leader Rajesh Thakur on Friday said former party president Sonia Gandhi’s account of embracing the wives of jailed chief ministers Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign reflected the party’s commitment to human compassion and solidarity.

Thakur, a former Jharkhand Congress president, said the gesture underlined how human relationships, empathy and support for women facing difficult circumstances transcended political differences. "Human compassion above politics -- this is the Congress’s true identity," he said.

On page 493 of her book Belonging: A Journey of Love, Sonia Gandhi recalls meeting Kalpana Soren, wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and Sunita Kejriwal, wife of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, at an INDIA bloc rally in Delhi. Both chief ministers were in jail at the time.

Gandhi writes that she could understand the challenges faced by the two women, who had to shoulder political responsibilities in their husbands’ absence.

Describing the spontaneous moment, Gandhi writes that as she walked towards the stage, she embraced both women and offered them words of sympathy and encouragement.

Gandhi's recollection is particularly significant in the context of the political solidarity displayed by women leaders and family members of INDIA bloc constituents during that period, Thakur said.

"Her account represents more than a personal recollection," Thakur said.

Highlighting the episode, he sought to underline the Congress's political philosophy of standing with people during moments of hardship, irrespective of political compulsions."

Thakur maintained that the gesture demonstrated the importance of compassion, mutual respect and women's solidarity in public life.

He said the Congress' strength lay not merely in electoral battles or the pursuit of political power, but equally in its commitment to human values and relationships.