Sonia Gandhi's gesture towards wives of jailed CMs reflected human solidarity: Rajesh Thakur

Congress leader Rajesh Thakur on Friday said former party president Sonia Gandhi’s account of embracing the wives of jailed chief ministers Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign reflected the party’s commitment to human compassion and solidarity.
Thakur, a former Jharkhand Congress president, said the gesture underlined how human relationships, empathy and support for women facing difficult circumstances transcended political differences. "Human compassion above politics -- this is the Congress’s true identity," he said.
On page 493 of her book Belonging: A Journey of Love, Sonia Gandhi recalls meeting Kalpana Soren, wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and Sunita Kejriwal, wife of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, at an INDIA bloc rally in Delhi. Both chief ministers were in jail at the time.
Gandhi writes that she could understand the challenges faced by the two women, who had to shoulder political responsibilities in their husbands’ absence.
Describing the spontaneous moment, Gandhi writes that as she walked towards the stage, she embraced both women and offered them words of sympathy and encouragement.
Gandhi's recollection is particularly significant in the context of the political solidarity displayed by women leaders and family members of INDIA bloc constituents during that period, Thakur said.
"Her account represents more than a personal recollection," Thakur said.
Highlighting the episode, he sought to underline the Congress's political philosophy of standing with people during moments of hardship, irrespective of political compulsions."
Thakur maintained that the gesture demonstrated the importance of compassion, mutual respect and women's solidarity in public life.
He said the Congress' strength lay not merely in electoral battles or the pursuit of political power, but equally in its commitment to human values and relationships.
Despite the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party being political rivals until shortly before the alliance, Gandhi emphasises that political differences did not impede extending personal support to the families facing adversity.
She also drew a historical parallel with the Quit India Movement, observing that women have often stepped forward to assume political and organisational responsibilities when their husbands or family members were imprisoned or otherwise unable to lead.
Kalpana Soren had also emerged as a prominent political voice during this period.
In New Delhi, she met Sonia Gandhi and the families of jailed AAP leaders, including Sunita Kejriwal, Seema Sisodia, wife of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and Anita Singh, wife of AAP leader Sanjay Singh.
In a subsequent post on X, Kalpana Soren had then described women as the foundation of the family, society and creation, highlighting their indispensable social, economic and political contributions.
She had stressed that women possess the strength to transform society and give it a new direction.
Kalpana had said her meeting with Sonia Gandhi and the families of the jailed AAP leaders further strengthened their collective resolve to fight unitedly against what she termed autocratic forces. She also asserted that the INDIA bloc would neither bow nor abandon its struggle.
(With inputs from PTI)