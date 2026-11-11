Sonia's memoir revisits Shah Bano row, Ayodhya dispute and Rajiv's political dilemmas

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi questioned her husband and then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi over the Shah Bano case, pointing out that newspapers were accusing him of sacrificing Muslim women's interests and asking why he was allowing this to happen.

Rajiv Gandhi replied that he was trying to deal with a complicated situation fairly and asked whether he would not defend women's rights.

The conversation features in Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, which hit the stands on Tuesday.

The RSS dreamed of a “Hindu nation” that would replace constitutional ideals of equality, pluralism and secularism with second-class citizenship for Muslims, Christians and other religious minorities in India. Their supremacist beliefs became the political agenda of the BJP, Sonia Gandhi says in the book.

The first major occasion during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure that inflamed Hindu-Muslim tensions arose in 1985, with a legal case concerning the rights of a Muslim divorcee, she notes.

“A very poor woman, Shah Bano, had gone to court seeking maintenance for herself and her children from the husband who had remarried and thrown her out of their home. The court ruled in her favour and ordered a small maintenance to be paid – a simple enough solution, on the face of it, but the judgment was contested by her husband on grounds of Muslim Personal Law,” she recalls.

The argument for making laws applicable to all citizens without distinction of religious affiliation came into head-on collision with the fundamental right to freedom of religion, which included the legal guarantees given in the early years of Independence to the country's minorities that their personal laws would be protected, she says.