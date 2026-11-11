'Ground has shifted' under Modi govt; regime 'not here to stay': Sonia Gandhi in memoir

'INDIA alliance had dented their invincibility'

In her book, she also discusses the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, saying the BJP began to lose its nerve after seeing the response on the ground to the opposition INDIA bloc.

"The prime minister started faltering. He reverted to his customary crude slogans warning people of the supposed dangers to them posed by the minorities. His speeches became threatening, disconnected, at times almost surreal. In one interview that went viral, he claimed that he was of celestial descent, 'non-biological'," she says.

Many people across the country began to see through the PM's fabrications and turn away from his speeches, which were full of anger and hate and devoid of progressive or constructive content. They began paying attention to what the INDIA bloc were saying, Gandhi recounts.

On the day of the results, Gandhi says she began to hear the sound of drums from afar, followed, as they came closer, by chanting and bursts of firecrackers from the party office next door.

"Something was clearly going on: celebrations seemed to be breaking out, garlands and floral bouquets piling up in our garden. I learnt that though our party hadn't won, we had improved our tally and pushed back our opponents enough to weaken them considerably. I welcomed Rahul and Priyanka home with a huge embrace enfolding all three of us, after which they went to the party office to share in the excitement all over the country, our party offices were erupting in celebrations," she says.

"It became obvious that, for all the tricks and stratagems of the BJP and RSS, our INDIA alliance had dented their invincibility. The BJP failed by a large margin to gain a majority. They were compelled to seek the support of two regional parties to form a government. We were rejoicing because we had demonstrated something vitally important: that the opposition in our Parliament was alive and well," she says.

The INDIA bloc had set aside its differences to take on the might of the BJP, she says. "True, only half a battle had been won, but it felt to me and to many as though the country had drawn back from an abyss," she says.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 293 seats, while the INDIA bloc won 235. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 240 seats, well short of the 272 needed for a majority.

(With inputs from PTI)