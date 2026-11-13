'They only defame Punjab': CM Mann targets BJP-led Centre over stubble-burning

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday attacked the BJP-led Centre, saying that they only defame the state over stubble burning. He further said that BJP leaders started blaming Punjab even before paddy harvesting began.

"We have been saying that Punjab smoke will reach Delhi if the wind blows north to west with a speed of at least 100 kmph, and then also, it will take three days to reach. But the wind does not blow from north to west; it blows from east to west or west to east. Why don't they tell anything to Haryana?" Mann told reporters during a news conference while replying to questions from reporters on the stubble burning issue.

"Paddy is grown there also. They keep giving us lessons to learn from Haryana on MSP, but what is the state of paddy procurement there whereas in Punjab we have met the procurement target. Rather, we will far exceed it by procuring 200 lakh metric tonnes against 180 lakh metric tonnes. We will procure every single grain of farmers," he added.

Asked that Pakistan Punjab authorities have also reportedly blamed stubble burning in Indian Punjab as one of the reasons for Lahore's poor air quality index, Mann quipped, "So, does the smoke from here reach there as well?"

He said UP and Haryana also grow paddy, but these states are never blamed for Delhi's pollution despite surrounding it from various sides.