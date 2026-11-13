Zakir Naik's IRF propagated terrorism, separatism and fomented communal discord: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), led by fugitive preacher Zakir Naik, had been found propagating an ideology of terrorism and separatism, instigating violent unrest, encouraging the regrouping of absconding terrorists and fomenting communal discord, prompting the extension of the ban on the organisation by five years.

In a message on X, Shah said the Ministry of Home Affairs had extended the ban on the IRF as an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "zero tolerance" towards terrorism and anti-national activities.

"Led by fugitive terror preacher Dr Zakir Naik, the organisation has been involved in sinister anti-India designs, including inciting communal hatred and promoting terrorism," he said.

"In steadfast adherence to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of zero tolerance towards terrorism and anti-national activities, MHA extends the ban on the Islamic Research Foundation as an unlawful association under the UAPA," he said.

Shah said the group is propagating a venomous ideology of terrorism and separatism, instigating violent unrest, encouraging the regrouping of absconding terrorists and fomenting communal discord.

The Union Home Ministry on Friday extended the ban on IRF for another five years, noting it has been indulging in activities that are prejudicial to the security of the country and have the potential to disturb peace and communal harmony.

The ministry had invoked the powers conferred by Sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), to declare the IRF as an unlawful association, which was upheld by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, it said in a gazette notification.

The earlier ban was ending on November 14.

(With inputs from PTI)