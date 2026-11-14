Earthquakes jolt Assam, J-K and Ladakh; five tremors recorded, no damage reported

An earthquake of magnitude 4 struck Assam on Saturday, while four tremors ranging from 2.9 to 3.9 magnitude were recorded across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh within 11 hours. No reports of damage to life or property were received from the affected areas.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake in Assam was recorded at 2.43 pm in Kamrup district at a depth of 10 km. Tremors were felt in several parts of the state, including Guwahati.

In Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, three of the four earthquakes were recorded in the Chenab Valley region, while the fourth struck Leh, according to NCS updates shared on X.

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck Kishtwar district at 2.38 am, with its epicentre at a depth of 15 km. Another tremor of magnitude 3.8 was recorded in Doda district at 8.48 am, at a depth of 5 km.

Doda experienced another earthquake of magnitude 2.9 at 1.09 pm, with the epicentre at a depth of 10 km.

The fourth tremor, measuring 3.9 magnitude, struck Leh in Ladakh at 10.29 am, at a depth of 10 km.

Police said there were no reports of damage from the earthquake-hit areas.

Assam falls in a high seismic zone and frequently experiences earthquakes.

(With inputs from PTI)