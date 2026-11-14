India hits back at US religious freedom panel over its remarks on jailed activist Sharjeel Imam

India’s Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Saturday strongly criticised the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for describing jailed activist Sharjeel Imam as a person detained for his religious freedom advocacy, saying the commission had “no locus standi” to pass judgment on the constitutional rights of Indian citizens.

In a post on X, Kwatra accused the commission of making partisan and ill-informed assessments of India's commitment to religious freedom and equal rights.

“USCIRF has no locus standi to sit in judgment over the constitutional rights of Indian citizens. Its habitual partisan, ill-informed, and jaundiced assessments cannot diminish India’s constitutional commitment to religious freedom and equal rights for all faiths,” he said.

“India flourishes defying the agenda-driven partisan narratives of the USCIRF. Taking the same liberty that USCIRF so readily assumes, a word of advice: introspect on your own prejudices and stop lecturing others,” he added.

The ambassador's remarks came after the USCIRF shared Imam's profile on X, describing him as “a Muslim man detained in India for his religious freedom advocacy”. The commission's post linked his detention to his alleged advocacy for religious freedom, drawing a sharp response from the Indian envoy.