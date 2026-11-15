Bibi Jagir Kaur rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal ahead of 2027 Punjab Assembly elections

CHANDIGARH: Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandak Committee (SGPC) president and Ex-Cabinet minister Bibi Jagir Kaur rejoined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday, returning with her supporters at Begowal in Kapurthala district. Significantly, the party looks to bring former leaders back ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Sukhbir Singh Badal appealed to all Akali leaders who had left the party to rejoin the ‘Panth di jathebandi’ and drive the enemies of the Panth out of Punjab.

Kaur has quit the breakaway SAD (Punar Surjit), led by Giani Harpreet Singh, stating it had failed to achieve its objectives and that strengthening the Akali Dal was the need of the hour.

This is her second return to the Badal-led party in recent years.

She rejoined it in March 2024 before parting ways again. Rebel Akali leaders formally launched SAD (Punar Surjit) in August 2025.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, who visited Begowal and addressed a huge gathering on the occasion, also announced Bibi Jagir Kaur’s appointment as the party’s Halka Incharge from Bholath.

He appealed to the electorate to pledge to make her victorious in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Asserting that Bholath was a panthic constituency and a stronghold of the community (Panth), Badal said it was heartening that Bibi Jagir Kaur had rejoined the SAD along with her entire team.

Speaking about the political situation in the State, Badal said Punjab was in a precarious condition as the drug menace and gangster culture had crossed all boundaries.

“Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and MLAs are providing shelter to drug traffickers after taking monthly payments from them.’’