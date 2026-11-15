‘Defaming India at international platforms will not help Rahul Gandhi come to power’: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of defaming India, its democratic institutions and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at international platforms, saying such criticism would not help him return to power.

"If he aspires to return to power, he should stop travelling abroad and start visiting villages across India. Then, perhaps, he may have a chance," Shah said.

He was speaking in Pune after laying the foundation stone for the National Heavy Engineering Cooperative revival initiative. Shah accused the Congress of expressing frustration over its repeated electoral defeats by targeting the country and its leadership at international forums.

Taking a swipe at the Bharat Summit held in Hyderabad on November 13 and 14, Shah said the Congress-led Telangana government had invited proponents of left-wing ideology from India and abroad.

"The Congress' prince (referring to Gandhi) also attended this conference named 'Bharat Summit', where he defamed India at the international level by putting forth anti-Indian thoughts. He should understand that defaming India at international platforms will not help him come to power," Shah said.