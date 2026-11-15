‘Defaming India at international platforms will not help Rahul Gandhi come to power’: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of defaming India, its democratic institutions and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at international platforms, saying such criticism would not help him return to power.
"If he aspires to return to power, he should stop travelling abroad and start visiting villages across India. Then, perhaps, he may have a chance," Shah said.
He was speaking in Pune after laying the foundation stone for the National Heavy Engineering Cooperative revival initiative. Shah accused the Congress of expressing frustration over its repeated electoral defeats by targeting the country and its leadership at international forums.
Taking a swipe at the Bharat Summit held in Hyderabad on November 13 and 14, Shah said the Congress-led Telangana government had invited proponents of left-wing ideology from India and abroad.
"The Congress' prince (referring to Gandhi) also attended this conference named 'Bharat Summit', where he defamed India at the international level by putting forth anti-Indian thoughts. He should understand that defaming India at international platforms will not help him come to power," Shah said.
Shah also urged Congress workers to question their leadership over the party's electoral performance, warning that its current political approach could keep it out of power for another 30 years.
"Winning or losing elections depends on the performance of political parties and their leaders. The Congress got an opportunity to govern the country for 10 years (2004-14), but during its tenure, corruption of Rs 12 lakh crore took place. People eventually voted the party out of power and brought Narendra Modi to the Prime Minister's Office," he said.
Claiming that the Modi government had maintained a corruption-free record over the past 12 years, Shah said there had not been even a minor allegation against the Prime Minister.
He listed developments in agriculture, industry, space, the startup ecosystem, railway modernisation, aviation infrastructure and education as achievements of the Modi government.
"From reaching the Moon's south pole to developing the startup ecosystem, reviving the railways, increasing the number of airports from 76 to 150, introducing the National Education Policy and establishing a separate Ministry of Cooperation, several important initiatives have been undertaken during the last 12 years," Shah said.
He maintained that political differences should not come in the way of protecting India's image and credibility before the international community.
"Whether it is the ruling party or the Opposition, or any political party, can anyone justify defaming India and its Prime Minister before an international audience?" he asked.
Accusing Gandhi of attempting to undermine India's development record and democracy before the international community, Shah said voters should respond to such actions when they cast their votes.
"The country wants Rahul Gandhi to come to the ground, visit villages and understand people's concerns. But I know after a few days, he will once again travel abroad. His ambition of returning to power cannot be fulfilled in this manner," he said.
Shah also said that although there had been demands for a separate ministry for the cooperative sector during the Congress regime, it was the Modi government that established one.
(With inputs from PTI)