Finance firms can't seize vehicles by force, arm private parties: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has observed that a finance firm cannot use goons to seize vehicles over loan default and arm a private party with the coercive authority of the state in the process.

The court said a finance company's contractual right to repossess a financed vehicle must be enforced through a civil court or an arbitrator and not by recovery agents who strongarm the borrower and seize the vehicle by force.

Allowing the writ petition filed by a borrower, Sadab Ahmad, a division bench comprising Justice J J Munir and Justice Indrajeet Shukla directed the vehicle to be delivered forthwith without any precondition.

It also imposed costs of Rs 10,000 and directed the finance company to restructure the loan without penal interest. It left the question of any default open for adjudication by a competent forum.

The court noted that the vehicle of a borrower who had paid 31 of 45 instalments was seized at gunpoint on a highway and the allegation was never specifically denied.

Passing these directives, the court observed, "The right of the finance company engrafted into a hire-purchase agreement to seize the chattel, the vehicle here, purchased on hire-purchase, gives an enforceable right, no doubt, to the finance company, but that enforcement has to be done through a process known to law. It cannot be done by force employing goons, styled as agents".