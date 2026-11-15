‘Not even two flowers’: BJP slams Congress over absence from Birsa Munda tribute at Parliament

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday accused the Congress of failing to pay tribute to tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Parliament House on his birth anniversary, with party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi calling the absence of its leaders "unfortunate".

According to an ANI report, addressing a press conference on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, Trivedi questioned Rahul Gandhi's claims of championing tribal welfare, asking why neither the Congress leader nor any other party leader had visited Birsa Munda's statue to pay homage.

"I want to ask Rahul Gandhi ji that you used to make such tall claims, but today, forget about you, not even a single leader from your party came forward to pay tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas," he said.

Trivedi accused the Congress of creating divisions in society over issues concerning Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and prominent figures associated with India's cultural heritage.

"Whether it is the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes or any great personality of India who represents the country's cultural pride, the Congress is always engaged in creating social discord and divisions over such issues. However, not a single Congress leader came forward even to offer two flowers as a mark of respect at the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda," he said.