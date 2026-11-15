‘Not even two flowers’: BJP slams Congress over absence from Birsa Munda tribute at Parliament

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday accused the Congress of failing to pay tribute to tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Parliament House on his birth anniversary, with party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi calling the absence of its leaders "unfortunate".
According to an ANI report, addressing a press conference on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, Trivedi questioned Rahul Gandhi's claims of championing tribal welfare, asking why neither the Congress leader nor any other party leader had visited Birsa Munda's statue to pay homage.
"I want to ask Rahul Gandhi ji that you used to make such tall claims, but today, forget about you, not even a single leader from your party came forward to pay tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas," he said.
Trivedi accused the Congress of creating divisions in society over issues concerning Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and prominent figures associated with India's cultural heritage.
"Whether it is the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes or any great personality of India who represents the country's cultural pride, the Congress is always engaged in creating social discord and divisions over such issues. However, not a single Congress leader came forward even to offer two flowers as a mark of respect at the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda," he said.
The BJP spokesperson also took aim at Gandhi over his foreign visits and remarks about India at international forums, as well as his statements at the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad. He questioned why the Congress leader could not find time to pay tribute to Birsa Munda.
Trivedi further accused the Congress of being opposed to tribal and forest-dwelling communities, alleging that it had exploited their sentiments and left them dependent on foreign NGOs.
He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with initiating the observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, saying it recognised the contribution of tribal communities to India's cultural heritage.
"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we embrace the great tradition behind the observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, which he initiated. This tradition regards India's forest-dwelling and tribal communities as a source of great inspiration for society," he said.
Trivedi said the Congress's absence from the tribute at Parliament House reflected what he described as the party's prejudice against tribal communities and its hostility towards India's cultural traditions.
"The hatred they harbour is evident today. It is clear that they hold the same hostility towards every great personality and every revered symbol of Indian cultural traditions. Once again, their prejudice against tribal communities has come to the fore at Parliament House today," he added.
(With ANI inputs)