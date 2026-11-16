BJP calls Bharat Summit an 'Anti-India Summit', accuses Congress of aiding forces against India

The BJP on Monday launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Bharat Summit held in Hyderabad, accusing him of providing a platform to forces allegedly working against India's interests and using the event to undermine the country's democratic institutions.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia termed the November 14 event an "Anti-India Summit", alleging that Gandhi had brought together individuals who sought to defame India and create instability.
"Rahul Gandhi is engaged in bringing together anti-India forces. There is hardly any platform where he does not attempt to defame India, create chaos and conspire to bring instability to the country," Bhatia alleged.
He particularly objected to the participation of Giacomo Filibeck, secretary general of the Party of European Socialists, who raised the slogan "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" (Vote thief, quit the throne) at the summit.
Bhatia alleged that Gandhi failed to object to a foreign national commenting on India's electoral process and was instead seen applauding and smiling during the remarks.
"How can the Leader of Opposition applaud, laugh and appear happy over remarks concerning India's sovereignty and democratic system?" he asked.
The BJP spokesperson accused Gandhi of seeking foreign support to challenge the Narendra Modi government and questioned whether he believed that overseas forces should help the Congress win elections.
"The voters of India will decide who forms the government. India's democracy does not depend on the approval or acceptance of any foreign individual or leader," Bhatia said.
He also questioned the expenditure on the Bharat Summit, claiming that the Telangana government's website indicated that public funds were used to organise the event.
"We want to know how much public money was spent on an event to criticise India. Since you are taking credit for organising this event, also tell us how much the Congress party spent on it," he said.
Bhatia further questioned the selection of speakers, alleging that the Congress and the Telangana government had failed to adequately examine Filibeck's background before inviting him.
Targeting Gandhi over his frequent foreign visits, the BJP leader urged him to travel across Indian villages and cities instead, claiming that interacting with people would help him understand why voters continued to support the BJP.
He also cited Gandhi's electoral record, alleging that he had led the Congress to defeat in 99 elections and was frustrated by repeated losses.
Referring to Gandhi's recent assertion that India was no longer a democracy, Bhatia said the Congress's victory in Kerala demonstrated that democratic institutions continued to function.
"After Rahul Gandhi said democracy is dead in India, the Congress party formed a government in Kerala. This proves that democracy is becoming stronger day by day in India," he said.
Bhatia also invoked the names of billionaire George Soros, Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, British politician Jeremy Corbyn and the Progressive International, alleging that Gandhi was aligned with individuals and organisations opposed to India's interests.
In a separate attack, he questioned Gandhi's parliamentary record, citing his attendance in the last three Lok Sabhas at 43 per cent, 52 per cent and 51 per cent, respectively. He claimed that Gandhi had participated in only eight debates in the 17th Lok Sabha, against an average of 47 debates per MP.
Bhatia maintained that political power could be secured only through public support and hard work, and not by bringing together foreign individuals and forces allegedly opposed to India.
(With inputs from PTI)