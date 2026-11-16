BJP calls Bharat Summit an 'Anti-India Summit', accuses Congress of aiding forces against India

The BJP on Monday launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Bharat Summit held in Hyderabad, accusing him of providing a platform to forces allegedly working against India's interests and using the event to undermine the country's democratic institutions.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia termed the November 14 event an "Anti-India Summit", alleging that Gandhi had brought together individuals who sought to defame India and create instability.

"Rahul Gandhi is engaged in bringing together anti-India forces. There is hardly any platform where he does not attempt to defame India, create chaos and conspire to bring instability to the country," Bhatia alleged.

He particularly objected to the participation of Giacomo Filibeck, secretary general of the Party of European Socialists, who raised the slogan "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" (Vote thief, quit the throne) at the summit.

Bhatia alleged that Gandhi failed to object to a foreign national commenting on India's electoral process and was instead seen applauding and smiling during the remarks.

"How can the Leader of Opposition applaud, laugh and appear happy over remarks concerning India's sovereignty and democratic system?" he asked.