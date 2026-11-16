BJP threatens FIR against Tariq Karra over claim that Army mistook slain Kishtwar SPOs for militants

SRINAGAR: The killing of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district has triggered a political confrontation, with the BJP threatening to file an FIR against J&K Congress chief Tariq Karra over his remarks suggesting that Army personnel may have killed the officers in mistaken identity.

The ruling National Conference (NC), meanwhile, has demanded an FIR against BJP MLA Shagun Parihar for alleging that announcements about the killings were made from mosques.

The bodies of SPOs Rashpal Kumar, 45, and Bobby Chand, 57, were recovered from a forest area in Dacchan, Kishtwar, on Thursday, a day after they went missing. Both bodies bore bullet injuries, and their service weapons were missing.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur termed Karra's statement irresponsible and accused him of attempting to create a rift between Army and J&K Police and demoralise security forces.

Karra had told reporters yesterday that there are two theories on SPOs killing.

"One theory that is being stated by everybody including BJP is that it was a militant attack," he said.

Quoting party's district President Kishtwar, Karra said, "the second theory is that they (SPOs) had gone hunting in civil dress and were carrying guns. The two had crossed two army check posts in the area without any difficulty while going out".

He said when they were returning because of their civil dress, Army men, may by after a change of duty, mistook them as militants and fired upon them and killed the duo.

He has demanded an impartial probe into the killings.

"On what basis are you saying that the Army killed them? What evidence do you have? The administration and police have already clarified that terrorists kidnapped them and subsequently killed them," Thakur said.

He warned that the BJP would file an FIR and initiate legal action against Karra, demanding that he apologise to the country, the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“Has Congress established its own parallel investigation agency? Who has authorised Tariq Hameed Karra to pronounce conclusions before official investigation is complete? If Congress possesses credible evidence, it should submit it to the appropriate authorities instead of conducting a political trial through press statements,” BJP spokesman Advocate Purnima Sharma said while addressing a press conference in Jammu.