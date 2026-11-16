Kishtwar SPO killings: Congress alleges army firing in mistaken identity, BJP alleges dishonour to bodies

SRINAGAR: Three days after the bullet-riddled bodies of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) were recovered from Kishtwar, political controversy has erupted over their killings, with the J&K Congress chief alleging they may have been mistakenly killed by Army personnel, while the local BJP MLA has alleged that bodies of SPOs were dishonoured as they were brought in a dumper truck and Leader of Opposition (LoP) called J&K police an incompetent (Na-Ahal) force.

Bodies of SPOs Rashpal Kumar, 45, and Bobby Chand, 57, were recovered from Dacchan forest area of Kishwar on Thursday, a day after they had gone missing a day earlier.

Talking to reporters, J&K Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra termed the killings condemnable.

"The question is how they (SPOs) died. There are two theories. One theory that is being stated by everybody, including the BJP, is that it was a militant attack".

He said the second theory is that they (SPOs) had gone hunting in civil dress and were carrying guns. "The two had crossed two army check posts in the area without any difficulty while going out," Karra said.

He said when they were returning because of their civil dress, Army men, may by after the change of duty, have mistaken them for militants and fired upon them and killed the duo.

"If there is a militant angle to it, it should be properly investigated. All angles should be investigated," he said, and demanded an impartial probe.

Local BJP MLA Kishtwar Shagun Parihar, who visited the victim's family, alleged that the bodies of the SPOs were dishonoured.

"The bodies were brought in a dumper truck and handled with indignity. This had not happened to us even in the 1990s," she said. "Where we talk proudly of Surgical Strike and Operation Sindoor, there has been dishonour to the bodies of our jawans."

Parihar, whose father and uncle were killed by militants in 2018, criticised police officers for visiting the deceased SPOs’ residence three days after the killings and that too only after a call from the LG’s office.

"Till we did not tell LG and till we did not knock on the doors of Delhi, you (police officers) did not come here," she said.

She also alleged that announcements about the killings were made from mosques and questioned why those responsible were not arrested.