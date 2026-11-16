Kishtwar SPO killings: Congress alleges army firing in mistaken identity, BJP alleges dishonour to bodies

SRINAGAR: Three days after the bullet-riddled bodies of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) were recovered from Kishtwar, political controversy has erupted over their killings, with the J&K Congress chief alleging they may have been mistakenly killed by Army personnel, while the local BJP MLA has alleged that bodies of SPOs were dishonoured as they were brought in a dumper truck and Leader of Opposition (LoP) called J&K police an incompetent (Na-Ahal) force.
Bodies of SPOs Rashpal Kumar, 45, and Bobby Chand, 57, were recovered from Dacchan forest area of Kishwar on Thursday, a day after they had gone missing a day earlier.
Talking to reporters, J&K Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra termed the killings condemnable.
"The question is how they (SPOs) died. There are two theories. One theory that is being stated by everybody, including the BJP, is that it was a militant attack".
He said the second theory is that they (SPOs) had gone hunting in civil dress and were carrying guns. "The two had crossed two army check posts in the area without any difficulty while going out," Karra said.
He said when they were returning because of their civil dress, Army men, may by after the change of duty, have mistaken them for militants and fired upon them and killed the duo.
"If there is a militant angle to it, it should be properly investigated. All angles should be investigated," he said, and demanded an impartial probe.
Local BJP MLA Kishtwar Shagun Parihar, who visited the victim's family, alleged that the bodies of the SPOs were dishonoured.
"The bodies were brought in a dumper truck and handled with indignity. This had not happened to us even in the 1990s," she said. "Where we talk proudly of Surgical Strike and Operation Sindoor, there has been dishonour to the bodies of our jawans."
Parihar, whose father and uncle were killed by militants in 2018, criticised police officers for visiting the deceased SPOs’ residence three days after the killings and that too only after a call from the LG’s office.
"Till we did not tell LG and till we did not knock on the doors of Delhi, you (police officers) did not come here," she said.
She also alleged that announcements about the killings were made from mosques and questioned why those responsible were not arrested.
"The SPOs’ movement had been leaked," she further alleged.
Senior J&K BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, who also met the victims’ families, questioned police security arrangements and operational strategy in the area.
He questioned the decision to send the SPOs into a sensitive operational area carrying .303 and INSAS rifles.
"I have never seen such nalayaki (worthlessness) and such Na-Ahal (incompetent) police officers," Sharma said. "Even if there is a nalyak se nalayak officer, he can also understand how to send the personnel to the upper reaches."
He made these remarks in the presence of IGP Jammu Sharma, who alleged that under the conspiracy, a "cleansing process" is being done. "This is an isolated village and Kishtwar’s district last village and has been targeted for "cleansing" of a particular community."
Sharma demanded immediate restoration of a permanent police picket in Dachhan area and redeployment of 40 security personnel previously stationed in the village and sought accountability for alleged security lapses.
J&K Congress chief Tariq Karra accused the BJP and local BJP MLA of attempting to give a communal colour to the incident.
"Giving communal colour to an incident is not a new thing for them," he said.
NC MLA Choudhary Javed Iqbal said BJP MLA Shagun’s statement deliberately dragging a mosque and loudspeakers into the matter and falsely linking them to the suspicious killing of two police personnel, is highly deplorable and strongly condemnable.
"The BJP cannot shield its failures on every front by resorting to religious polarisation and divisive narratives. Such irresponsible statements only vitiate the atmosphere and undermine communal harmony," he said.
Iqbal demanded that the BJP MLA must immediately apologise for her remarks and refrain from politicising sensitive issues for political gains.
Meanwhile, Imam of Jamia Masjid Kishwar Maulana Farooq Ahmed Kichloo said they strongly condemned the MLA's statement and demanded an apology from her because such "kind of talks can disturb peace in the area."
"Without any investigation, she claimed that announcements were made from mosques. She should name the mosque and the person who made the announcement," Kichloo said, adding that she should tender an apology over her remarks.