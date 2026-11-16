Citizens' delegation heads to Bhupender Yadav's office, demands answers on air pollution crisis

A citizens' delegation on Monday headed to the office of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in Delhi, seeking an urgent meeting to discuss the worsening air pollution crisis and demanding access to authorised ministry officials.

The delegation comprises AISA president Neha Bora and environmental and student activists Bhavreen Kandhari, Urvashi Prasad and Ashish Jacob. They had written to Yadav on November 12, seeking an appointment to discuss the deteriorating air quality.

In a reply sent three days later, Pazhaniyandi Velayudhanpillai, Director in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said the minister was leading an Indian delegation at the COP31 climate conference in Turkey, the group said in a statement.

However, questioning the delay in the response and the absence of any proposed date for the meeting, the delegation said the minister's office had failed to address its request.

"While Bhupender Yadav leads a delegation at COP31, who leads India's fight against air pollution?" it asked.

The delegation said it would seek a meeting with ministry officials to discuss measures being taken to tackle air pollution across the country. It would also seek an appointment with Yadav after his return.

Supporters of the campaign gathered at Second Avenue in Lodhi Colony, demanding that the delegation be allowed to meet authorised officials. AISA activists also joined the protest, holding placards, including one that read, "Remember a clear Delhi sky?"

The group urged Yadav to address concerns over worsening air quality and explain the government's response to the public health crisis.

"The fight for clean air deserves answers and action," it said, stressing that the minister must remain accountable even while travelling abroad.

(With inputs from PTI)