Centre orders sealing of 191 polluting industries, seeks accountability of officials as Delhi-NCR chokes on toxic air

Stepping up its crackdown on air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Centre has directed the immediate sealing of 191 industrial units that failed to install air pollution control equipment despite repeated instructions, while seeking greater accountability from officials responsible for implementing pollution-control measures.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav issued the directions during a high-level review meeting on Saturday with officials from Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, calling for strict and time-bound enforcement of measures to tackle worsening air quality.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has been asked to seal the 191 non-compliant industries that have neither installed air pollution control devices (APCDs) nor placed orders for their installation despite repeated directions and show-cause notices.

The Centre has also sought greater accountability at the administrative level. The four states have been asked to nominate secretary-level officers to oversee pollution-control measures in 15 cities, seven in Haryana and four each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The officers will conduct field inspections and submit weekly progress reports to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The ministry has also asked the CAQM to issue notices to officials who fail to perform their duties. Authorities have further been directed to take action against transport department officials who fail to install Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras by November 30, including criminal prosecution.

Yadav stressed the need for coordinated action across the NCR, saying air pollution did not recognise state boundaries.

Of the 2,345 targeted industrial units in the region, 2,298 have been connected to Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS), accounting for nearly 98 per cent of the target. The remaining 47 units have either been closed or sealed.

The minister also directed strict enforcement of the particulate matter emission limit of 50 mg/Nm³ for industrial units.