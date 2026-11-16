India's fossil fuel imports could drop by 40 per cent by 2035 with green energy adoption: Report

India could reduce its annual fossil fuel import bill by more than 40 per cent by 2035 if it accelerates the transition from burning fossil fuels to using electricity, green hydrogen, and bioenergy, according to a new report released on Monday by Climate Compatible Futures, a research firm specialising in climate and energy analysis.

The analysis indicates that under an accelerated electrification pathway, India’s import bill for crude oil, natural gas, and coal would decrease to Rs 7.4 lakh crore by 2035.

In contrast, if current trends continue, this bill is projected to rise to Rs 17 lakh crore. The potential savings could amount to Rs 9.6 lakh crore annually by 2035. By 2045, direct fossil fuel imports could reach zero, compared to a business-as-usual annual bill of Rs 23.3 lakh crore.

The report highlights that electrification is no longer a distant goal for India. Indian Railways has already electrified 99.6 per cent of its broad-gauge network. Additionally, electric vehicles constituted 13.11 per cent of vehicle sales in September 2026, an increase of 84 per cent year-on-year. Non-fossil sources now make up more than half of the installed power capacity.

As a result, even under the business-as-usual scenario, the share of electricity in India’s energy demand is expected to rise from 29 per cent today to around 32 per cent by 2035, bringing India closer to the electrification levels currently being discussed globally, without the need for new policy initiatives.

If the current trajectory continues, electricity’s share of energy consumption would only reach 33 per cent by 2045. Meanwhile, total energy demand is projected to more than double, and fossil fuel imports are expected to increase by 75 per cent. The annual cost of those imports could nearly double, rising from Rs 12.5 lakh crore to Rs 23.3 lakh crore, even if prices remain at 2025 levels.