India's fossil fuel imports could drop by 40 per cent by 2035 with green energy adoption: Report

India could reduce its annual fossil fuel import bill by more than 40 per cent by 2035 if it accelerates the transition from burning fossil fuels to using electricity, green hydrogen, and bioenergy, according to a new report released on Monday by Climate Compatible Futures, a research firm specialising in climate and energy analysis.
The analysis indicates that under an accelerated electrification pathway, India’s import bill for crude oil, natural gas, and coal would decrease to Rs 7.4 lakh crore by 2035.
In contrast, if current trends continue, this bill is projected to rise to Rs 17 lakh crore. The potential savings could amount to Rs 9.6 lakh crore annually by 2035. By 2045, direct fossil fuel imports could reach zero, compared to a business-as-usual annual bill of Rs 23.3 lakh crore.
The report highlights that electrification is no longer a distant goal for India. Indian Railways has already electrified 99.6 per cent of its broad-gauge network. Additionally, electric vehicles constituted 13.11 per cent of vehicle sales in September 2026, an increase of 84 per cent year-on-year. Non-fossil sources now make up more than half of the installed power capacity.
As a result, even under the business-as-usual scenario, the share of electricity in India’s energy demand is expected to rise from 29 per cent today to around 32 per cent by 2035, bringing India closer to the electrification levels currently being discussed globally, without the need for new policy initiatives.
If the current trajectory continues, electricity’s share of energy consumption would only reach 33 per cent by 2045. Meanwhile, total energy demand is projected to more than double, and fossil fuel imports are expected to increase by 75 per cent. The annual cost of those imports could nearly double, rising from Rs 12.5 lakh crore to Rs 23.3 lakh crore, even if prices remain at 2025 levels.
"India does not need to be convinced to electrify. It is already making progress," said Dr Manish Ram, Director of Climate Compatible Futures.
"The real question is whether it can electrify quickly enough to reduce its reliance on imports. On the current path, while electricity’s share increases, the fossil fuel import bill continues to grow. The accelerated electrification pathway is the scenario where the bill actually begins to decline," he said.
In the accelerated scenario, electricity’s share of total energy demand could increase to 54 per cent by 2035 and 76 per cent by 2045. Direct electricity, green hydrogen, and bioenergy together could displace about 87 per cent of the fossil fuels India would otherwise import by 2045.
The share of India’s energy demand met by imported fossil fuels would decrease from 58 per cent today to 22 per cent by 2035, compared to 51 per cent under business as usual.
This share would reach zero by 2045, with the remaining fossil fuel demand, primarily from industrial coal and some aviation and shipping fuel, representing less than 8 per cent of the total, which can be satisfied by domestic production.
The findings come in a year that has highlighted the costs associated with import dependence, as disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz since February have driven Brent crude prices above USD 100 a barrel, resulting in a 48 per cent year-on-year increase in India's crude import bill from April to August.