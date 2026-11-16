Ladakh protests escalate as LAB begins hunger strike

SRINAGAR: The Leh Apex Body (LAB) has intensified its agitation by launching a hunger strike alongside its indefinite dharna pressing the Centre to resume dialogue with Ladakh leaders, defer Hill Council polls, roll back new liquor policy and release judicial inquiry report into last year’s killings in Leh.

The LAB has been holding an indefinite dharna since November 12 under the leadership of its chairman Chering Dorjay at NDS Memorial Park in Leh. LAB leaders including men and women, have been participating in the protest.

Speaking to TNIE, Dorjay said the LAB has intensified its agitation and started a simultaneous hunger strike.

“We have started the hunger strike. On Saturday 40 people sat on hunger strike. Yesterday there were about 300 people present for dharna and 20 sat on hunger strike,” he said adding “the hunger strike and dharna will continue till our demands are met”.

Dorjay said the protests would continue till Centre resumes dialogue with Ladakh leaders, defers the Hill Council polls scheduled for December 4, rolls back the new liquor policy and releases the judicial inquiry report.

The LAB chairman said he was informed by an official that the Centre may hold dialogue with Ladakh leaders in the first week of December. He, however, said there had been no official confirmation and neither have they received any invitation for talks.

The LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which are jointly agitating for constitutional safeguards under Article 371 and UT-level elected body for Ladakh, have strongly opposed LG administration’s decision to hold elections to eight Hill Councils in Ladakh on December 4, arguing that no elections had previously been held in the region during harsh winter.

“December is not the time to hold elections in Ladakh, when the region is under intense cold and temperature stays many degrees below freezing point,” Dorjay said.