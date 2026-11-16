Ladakh protests escalate as LAB begins hunger strike

SRINAGAR: The Leh Apex Body (LAB) has intensified its agitation by launching a hunger strike alongside its indefinite dharna pressing the Centre to resume dialogue with Ladakh leaders, defer Hill Council polls, roll back new liquor policy and release judicial inquiry report into last year’s killings in Leh.
The LAB has been holding an indefinite dharna since November 12 under the leadership of its chairman Chering Dorjay at NDS Memorial Park in Leh. LAB leaders including men and women, have been participating in the protest.
Speaking to TNIE, Dorjay said the LAB has intensified its agitation and started a simultaneous hunger strike.
“We have started the hunger strike. On Saturday 40 people sat on hunger strike. Yesterday there were about 300 people present for dharna and 20 sat on hunger strike,” he said adding “the hunger strike and dharna will continue till our demands are met”.
Dorjay said the protests would continue till Centre resumes dialogue with Ladakh leaders, defers the Hill Council polls scheduled for December 4, rolls back the new liquor policy and releases the judicial inquiry report.
The LAB chairman said he was informed by an official that the Centre may hold dialogue with Ladakh leaders in the first week of December. He, however, said there had been no official confirmation and neither have they received any invitation for talks.
The LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which are jointly agitating for constitutional safeguards under Article 371 and UT-level elected body for Ladakh, have strongly opposed LG administration’s decision to hold elections to eight Hill Councils in Ladakh on December 4, arguing that no elections had previously been held in the region during harsh winter.
“December is not the time to hold elections in Ladakh, when the region is under intense cold and temperature stays many degrees below freezing point,” Dorjay said.
The LAB chairman also said that the issue of the minor boy, whose father Havaldar (Retd) T Tharchin, was among five people killed in Leh violence on September 24, 2025, has been settled.
The issue was flagged by climate activist and LAB leader Sonam Wangchuk, who has been placed by administration under house arrest for two months to prevent him from participating in ongoing LAB dharna.
In a post on X, Wangchuk said, “The boy was mentally distressed and participating in protests only to demand justice for his father Havaldar T Tharchin a Kargil War Hero. He was demanding the release of the Judicial Inquiry Comission Report of 24th September killings in Leh. Ladakh Police raided the protest venue & his house to capture him (sic).”
“He and his mother have been missing for two days and now instead of assuring the family that the government will release the Judicial inquiry report, they demand that he should not attend any protests,” Wangchuk further stated.
However, Dorjay said the issue has been settled and the boy is now with his mother at home.
“They were scared of the police and did not want to forcibly go to hospital. The boy was saying that he is fine,” he said, adding that police have given a written assurance that it would not interfere with or harass him and he will remain at the post.
Dorjay said police did not like the boy's social media post and the boy appeared to be normal.
As per the written assurance of police, the boy is not involved in any crime nor wanted by police for any other purpose. They said the boy's grandfather has assured that both the boy and his mother are safe.
Police has advised both mother and son to stay at their own home without any fear or apprehension, take care of her son’s health, not to allow the boy to attend any protest and should seek medical consultation for his well-being and whenever required.