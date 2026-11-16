Manipur: Bodies of six Nagas laid to rest months after killing

GUWAHATI: The bodies of six Nagas were laid to rest in Manipur on Monday, 187 days after they were abducted and subsequently found dead.

The bodies lay at the mortuary of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal as Naga groups sought the fulfilment of their charter of demands before claiming them.

The bodies were received on Monday and taken to the deceased individuals’ native Konsakhul village in Kangpokpi district for the last rites. A large number of people from different communities gathered at the funeral.

Speaking there, United Naga Council (UNC) president NG Lorho said that May 13, 2026, would remain the darkest day in the history of Manipur.

“On that day, six Naga men were killed, mutilated, and dismembered at Leilon Vaiphei village by KNF-P (Kuki National Front-Presidential), Kuki militants and Leilon villagers. Their bodies were treated in a manner that brings shame to the state of Manipur and to India before the whole world,” Lorho said.

He also said that the funeral marked the unity of the Nagas and the indigenous population of the state.

“Our land is being invaded and ravaged. Our people are being killed, displaced, and terrorised. If this incursion is not stopped, the very existence, identity, and future of the indigenous people of Manipur will be at stake,” Lorho said.