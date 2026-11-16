Manipur: Bodies of six Nagas laid to rest months after killing

GUWAHATI: The bodies of six Nagas were laid to rest in Manipur on Monday, 187 days after they were abducted and subsequently found dead.
The bodies lay at the mortuary of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal as Naga groups sought the fulfilment of their charter of demands before claiming them.
The bodies were received on Monday and taken to the deceased individuals’ native Konsakhul village in Kangpokpi district for the last rites. A large number of people from different communities gathered at the funeral.
Speaking there, United Naga Council (UNC) president NG Lorho said that May 13, 2026, would remain the darkest day in the history of Manipur.
“On that day, six Naga men were killed, mutilated, and dismembered at Leilon Vaiphei village by KNF-P (Kuki National Front-Presidential), Kuki militants and Leilon villagers. Their bodies were treated in a manner that brings shame to the state of Manipur and to India before the whole world,” Lorho said.
He also said that the funeral marked the unity of the Nagas and the indigenous population of the state.
“Our land is being invaded and ravaged. Our people are being killed, displaced, and terrorised. If this incursion is not stopped, the very existence, identity, and future of the indigenous people of Manipur will be at stake,” Lorho said.
The UNC, which is Manipur’s apex Naga organisation, urged the central government to immediately end the alleged policy of appeasement and protection of militant groups that were carrying out attacks and killings, and to take up the constitutional and moral responsibility of protecting the life, land, and identity of indigenous people.
On May 13, unidentified gunmen killed three church leaders from the Thadou community in an ambush in Kangpokpi district. On the same day, after that incident, altogether 48 people – 28 Kukis and 20 Nagas – were abducted from different parts of the state.
Eighteen of the Nagas were abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village. On May 15, Nagas released 14 of the Kuki civilians, and similarly, Kukis freed 14 Naga individuals, including 12 of the 18 abducted from Leilon Vaiphei.
On June 9, Nagas released the remaining 14 Kukis, but the six abducted Nagas remained unaccounted for until their bodies were recovered by security forces on June 10.