No law, no accountability: SC slams system over man jailed 7 years after acquittal

NEW DELHI: India has no law to compensate a man jailed for seven years after being acquitted, this was the stark finding of the Supreme Court on Monday as it awarded Rs 30 lakh to Devilal Gond of Chhattisgarh.

A bench of Justices Augustine George Masih and Sanjeev Sachdeva strongly underlined the complete absence of a statutory framework to compensate victims of wrongful incarceration.

The court noted Gond was about 28 when acquitted and 35 when released. In the intervening years he lost his liberty, livelihood, education and skill-development opportunities, and endured physical and mental toll of incarceration.

"The appellant (Gond) lost his prime youth on account of the apathy and lack of promptitude on the part of the authorities," Justice Sachdeva wrote.

Gond spent more than seven years in prison after his acquittal because the order never reached the jail authorities.

On this issue, the court remarked that if a court order cannot reach a jail in seven years, the system is not slow, it is broken.

Criticising the system for wrongful incarceration of Gond, the court held his prolonged detention after the Chhattisgarh High Court acquitted him on January 20, 2018, reflected a "failure of the criminal justice administration" and "complete remissness" on the part of authorities.

Gond was finally released only on May 19, 2025.

He was arrested in December 2012 in a murder case, convicted by a sessions court in August 2013 under Section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced to life imprisonment. The HC set aside the conviction in 2018.