Petitioner accuses ECI of ‘bureaucratic cover-up’ in defence of SIR before SC

NEW DELHI: Petitioner Rakesh Kumar Singh has accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of using a “bureaucratic cover-up” to defend its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, telling the Supreme Court that the poll body cannot justify its decisions by relying on a unanimous affidavit.

“Unanimity in defending an act is not unanimity in deciding it,” Singh said in a consolidated rejoinder responding to the ECI’s affidavits dated October 26 and November 14.

The rejoinder argues that the ECI’s own admissions show that key steps in the SIR exercise were taken by officers and divisions without a decision by the three-member Commission under Section 18 of the 2023 Act.

The petition, filed in Rakesh Kumar Singh vs Union of India, concerns the functioning of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, arrayed as Respondent No. 3. Singh contended that the ECI is a constitutional body comprising three members and cannot delegate its decision-making powers to staff and then claim unanimity before the court.

The Supreme Court had granted Singh liberty to file the rejoinder on October 27.