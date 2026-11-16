PM Modi arrives in Philippines for ASEAN, East Asia summits; to push regional cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Manila on Monday for the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, with a focus on strengthening India's ties with Southeast Asian nations and advancing cooperation on regional and global issues.

Modi, who is visiting the Philippines at the invitation of President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr, will attend both summits on Tuesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Modi was received on arrival by Robert Joseph 'Jay' Montes de Claro, Secretary of the Philippines' Department of Information and Communications Technology.

"The visit reaffirms India's partnership with ASEAN as a cornerstone of its Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision," the MEA said in a post on X.