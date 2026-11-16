PM Modi arrives in Philippines for ASEAN, East Asia summits; to push regional cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Manila on Monday for the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, with a focus on strengthening India's ties with Southeast Asian nations and advancing cooperation on regional and global issues.
Modi, who is visiting the Philippines at the invitation of President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr, will attend both summits on Tuesday.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Modi was received on arrival by Robert Joseph 'Jay' Montes de Claro, Secretary of the Philippines' Department of Information and Communications Technology.
"The visit reaffirms India's partnership with ASEAN as a cornerstone of its Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision," the MEA said in a post on X.
Before his departure, Modi said India's relationship with ASEAN was central to its Act East Policy and occupied a key place in its MAHASAGAR vision, which seeks mutual and holistic advancement in security and growth across regions.
He said the visit would provide an opportunity to build on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN and give fresh momentum to shared goals of growth, connectivity and prosperity.
Highlighting the historical links between India and ASEAN, Modi said the relationship, rooted in centuries of civilisational exchanges, had evolved into a dynamic partnership covering trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people ties.
He also described the East Asia Summit as an important platform for discussions on regional and global challenges, expressing his intention to exchange views with participating leaders on strengthening peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.
Modi said he was confident that the visit would impart fresh momentum to India's engagement with ASEAN and strengthen the collective commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific. He also looked forward to interacting with the Indian community in the Philippines.
Founded in 1967, ASEAN has 11 members — Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam. India, along with the US, China, Japan and Australia, is among its dialogue partners.
India considers its strategic partnership with ASEAN crucial to maintaining regional stability and strengthening resilience amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.
The year 2026 has been designated the India-ASEAN Year of Maritime Cooperation, with both sides seeking to deepen collaboration in maritime domain awareness, coordinated patrolling, combating piracy and illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, and ensuring maritime security.
The MEA said maritime cooperation would remain a priority during the engagement.
The theme of this year's ASEAN Summit and related meetings is "Navigating the Future", with leaders expected to deliberate on enhancing cooperation and building resilience amid changing regional and global circumstances.
The East Asia Summit, launched in 2005, is an ASEAN-led forum comprising the 11 ASEAN members and eight other countries — India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the US and Russia. It serves as a platform for leaders to discuss strategic, geopolitical and economic developments, as well as regional security concerns.
(With inputs from PTI)