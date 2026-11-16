SC proposes scrutiny of HC judgments to remove objectionable remarks against women

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday mooted a systematic scrutiny of High Court judgments to identify and remove objectionable remarks about women, urging constitutional courts to exercise caution in their language and avoid gender-insensitive and stereotypical observations.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said such remarks, even if made without malice, could have far-reaching consequences by affecting the dignity of litigants, shaping public perception and reinforcing outdated patriarchal attitudes.

The Bench suggested that the exercise could be followed by suo motu proceedings by the respective High Courts to expunge objectionable observations from their judgments. It also sought suggestions on framing guidelines, introducing training programmes and establishing review mechanisms to prevent the use of gender-insensitive language in judicial orders.

The apex court was hearing a suo motu case arising from a July 9 judgment of the Patna High Court, which held that attempting to remove a woman's salwar and pressing her chest did not amount to an attempt to rape.

The High Court had made the observations while setting aside the conviction of Himanshu Pathak for attempt to rape in a 2008 case.

During Monday's hearing, senior advocate Shobha Gupta, who is assisting the Bench in the matter, drew attention to other judgments containing objectionable observations about women. Counsel appearing for Pathak sought time to file a response. The Supreme Court granted one week's time and deferred the hearing.

The Bench emphasised that judicial pronouncements must remain confined to facts and law and should not contain comments on a woman's character, morality, dress or lifestyle.

It observed that the Supreme Court had, in the past, expunged remarks made by High Courts after finding them inconsistent with constitutional values.

The Bench also cautioned that judges must remain mindful that their words become part of the permanent judicial record and are widely reported. Careless observations, it said, could undermine an individual's dignity.

Welcoming the proposed move, the counsel submitted that gender-sensitive judicial decision-making flows from Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution.

The matter has been kept for further consideration, with the proposed exercise potentially paving the way for a formal framework to ensure dignity and gender sensitivity in judicial language.