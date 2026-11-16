SC rejects plea against Maharashtra's rotation policy for reserved SC/ST seats in local bodies

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea seeking to stall Maharashtra's new rotation policy for seats reserved for SCs and STs in local bodies, holding that no one has a vested right to have a constituency reserved.

A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana dismissed the appeal filed by Sau. Rupali Indrabhushan Sonde, challenging a September 19, 2025, judgment of the Bombay High Court's Nagpur bench.

The petitioner had challenged the rule that treats the general elections to Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis held after the enforcement of the rules as the first elections for the rotation of reserved seats.

The argument was that by starting afresh, the State was effectively wiping out the previous rotation history and denying the benefit of reservation to constituencies that were next in line.

The Supreme Court disagreed, observing that rotation was a policy decision and the petitioner could not insist that it be exercised in a particular manner.

"No voter or a candidate can have a vested right to have a constituency declared as a reserved seat for SCs or STs," the bench said.

The court upheld the High Court's finding that the State was within its powers and that the policy was neither illegal nor arbitrary.

The verdict has immediate implications for Maharashtra's rural elections, with Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis set to go to polls under the fresh rotation cycle notified by the State.

The bench clarified that the purpose of rotation was to ensure that the benefits of reservation reached different constituencies over time, and not to create a permanent claim for any particular constituency.

With the appeal dismissed, the legal challenge to the State's rotation policy stands rejected, clearing the way for the State Election Commission to conduct the elections.