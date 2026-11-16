SC warns Centre, UIDAI of contempt over lack of accessible Aadhaar authentication for visually-impaired persons

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday warned the Centre and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) of contempt action if they failed to provide a detailed response and a fixed timeline for making Aadhaar face authentication independently accessible to visually impaired and low-vision persons.

The Bench was hearing an application filed by advocate Amar Jain, highlighting that many visually-impaired and low-vision persons are still unable to complete Aadhaar face authentication without assistance.

The Court said the rights of persons with disabilities cannot be compromised for technological convenience. It noted that Aadhaar authentication is essential for accessing welfare benefits, pensions, ration and banking services, and that the inability to complete the process independently effectively excludes such persons from these services.

Jain submitted that despite earlier directions from the Court, no workable solution had been put in place. As a result, visually-impaired persons were forced to depend on others for authentication, compromising their privacy and independence.

The Court directed the authorities to file a detailed response outlining the steps taken, the technology developed to address the issue and a fixed timeline for implementing an accessible solution.

The matter was listed for further hearing, with the Bench calling for urgent action.