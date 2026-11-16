'Show some respect to books': SC pulls up Centre over 'shifting' of 8.5 lakh books from Central Secretariat Library

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre not to shift books from the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library in Delhi until the next hearing on November 20, expressing strong displeasure over the lack of clarity on arrangements for preserving its collection of around 8.5 lakh books under the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva questioned the Centre's approach to relocating the library, which is currently housed in Shastri Bhavan, slated for demolition as part of the redevelopment project.

"What are you planning to do with these books? There seems to be an ad hoc approach. You are not bothered about these books; this is some heritage," Justice Kumar observed.

Pointing out that the collection dates back to 1702, the judge said the authorities appeared to be treating the books without due regard for their historical value.

"If you don't want them, give them to some other country that will take care and value them. At least, show some respect to these books; eight-and-a-half lakh books are thrown to the wind," he said.

The bench directed the Centre to maintain the status quo on the relocation of the books until the next hearing and listed the matter for November 20.

The court was hearing a suo motu case regarding the proposed shifting of 8.5 lakh books under the Central Vista redevelopment plan.