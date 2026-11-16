'Show some respect to books': SC pulls up Centre over 'shifting' of 8.5 lakh books from Central Secretariat Library

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre not to shift books from the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library in Delhi until the next hearing on November 20, expressing strong displeasure over the lack of clarity on arrangements for preserving its collection of around 8.5 lakh books under the Central Vista redevelopment plan.
A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva questioned the Centre's approach to relocating the library, which is currently housed in Shastri Bhavan, slated for demolition as part of the redevelopment project.
"What are you planning to do with these books? There seems to be an ad hoc approach. You are not bothered about these books; this is some heritage," Justice Kumar observed.
Pointing out that the collection dates back to 1702, the judge said the authorities appeared to be treating the books without due regard for their historical value.
"If you don't want them, give them to some other country that will take care and value them. At least, show some respect to these books; eight-and-a-half lakh books are thrown to the wind," he said.
The bench directed the Centre to maintain the status quo on the relocation of the books until the next hearing and listed the matter for November 20.
The court was hearing a suo motu case regarding the proposed shifting of 8.5 lakh books under the Central Vista redevelopment plan.
During the hearing, the bench was informed that the Centre had filed an affidavit on Monday, but it was yet to be placed on record.
Senior advocate Haripriya Padmanabhan, appointed amicus curiae in the matter, told the court that there appeared to be urgency in shifting the books by November and sought directions to halt the process.
She also sought clarity on the space earmarked for the library at its proposed new location, asking the Centre to provide a comparative assessment of the area currently occupied by bookshelves and the space available at the new premises.
Padmanabhan further pointed out that nearly two lakh books belonging to the library had been kept at a facility in RK Puram for the past 15 years in what she described as an "atrocious condition".
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, submitted that the books stored at RK Puram belonged to the Tulsi Sadan Library. The bench asked the amicus curiae to verify whether the books carried the library's identification tags.
Following the submissions, Justice Kumar told Bhati that the books should not be shifted before the next hearing, reiterating the need for the government to show respect for the collection.
On October 5, the Supreme Court had sought details of the actual layout plan and the space proposed to be allotted to the Central Secretariat Library, amid reports that the new Central Vista plan had not made adequate provision for it.
The court had issued notice to the Centre and sought an affidavit specifying whether the proposed space would be sufficient to accommodate books currently housed at Shastri Bhavan as well as those lying unopened in cartons at RK Puram since 2011.
The Centre had earlier informed the bench that the library currently occupies 4,144 square metres and would be allotted around 5,200 square metres at the new premises.
The issue came into focus following a report by a english daily that the library, housed across four floors of Shastri Bhavan since 1969, faced uncertainty after the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs reportedly allotted only two rooms for it at the Kartavya Bhawan-2 complex.
The Union Housing Ministry had subsequently denied that the library was being left out of the redevelopment plan, clarifying in a post on X that space had been provided for it at Kartavya Bhawan-2 and that the process for constructing the library was underway.
(With inputs form PTI)