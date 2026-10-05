SC seeks Centre’s affidavit on space for 135-year-old central secretariat library

NEW DELHI: Flagging serious concerns over the fate of the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Union Government to place on record through an affidavit the space allotted for it under the Central Vista Plan.
"Centre file a detailed affidavit with full details of the area which would be allotted for this library along with actual layout plans. It shall also be indicated whether this space will be adequate to house not just the books presently in Shastri Bhavan but also the books which are lying in cartons," said the two-judge bench of the top court headed by Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva.
To have a better sense, information and know-how about the case and its upcoming hearings, the court also appointed Senior Advocate Haripriya Padmanabhan as amicus curiae (Friend of the Court) to assist the SC in the matter.
The top court which has registered the suo motu case on October 3 in the case was hearing the matter after registering it on its own, as it went through the reports of a media house that the Central Vista Plan has no space allocated for the CSL, which houses about 8.5 lakh books in Delhi and is proposed to be relocated.
The suo motu case was titled by the apex court as, "In Re: 135-Yr-Old Library 8.5 Lakh Books- And No Room In The New Central Vista Plan", was registered on October 3.
A media house published a report on September 29 titled "135-yr-old library, 8.5 lakh books - and no room in the new Central Vista plan". The report stated that the library currently housed in Shastri Bhawan may have to be relocated due to proposed demolition of the building as part of Central Vista redevelopment. The report raised concerns over availability of suitable accommodation and preservation of its extensive collection.
The bench on hearing the case on its own, directed the Centre to file a detailed affidavit with full details of the area which would be allotted for the library.
"The affidavit must also indicate whether the space would be adequate to store not just the books presently in the CSL in Shastri Bhavan, but also the 2 lakh books lying in cartons in RK Puram.
At the outset of the hearing on Monday, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati said that Central Vista Plan does have space allocated for the library.
Hearing these submissions, Justice Kumar observed, "If we go by the news report, this library dates back to 1891. Very well to say that we should cut down to paper but that doesn't mean you don't take care of the valuable papers. You are allotting only 2 rooms in the Kartavya Bhavan, that's it?"
ASG Bhati then replied that the Central Vista Director was present in the Court to explain. Justice Kumar said that an affidavit would be necessary in this regard.
The top court eventually clarified that after an affidavit would be filed by the Centre, we will take up the matter for hearing in the case.