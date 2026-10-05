SC seeks Centre’s affidavit on space for 135-year-old central secretariat library

NEW DELHI: Flagging serious concerns over the fate of the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Union Government to place on record through an affidavit the space allotted for it under the Central Vista Plan.

"Centre file a detailed affidavit with full details of the area which would be allotted for this library along with actual layout plans. It shall also be indicated whether this space will be adequate to house not just the books presently in Shastri Bhavan but also the books which are lying in cartons," said the two-judge bench of the top court headed by Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva.

To have a better sense, information and know-how about the case and its upcoming hearings, the court also appointed Senior Advocate Haripriya Padmanabhan as amicus curiae (Friend of the Court) to assist the SC in the matter.

The top court which has registered the suo motu case on October 3 in the case was hearing the matter after registering it on its own, as it went through the reports of a media house that the Central Vista Plan has no space allocated for the CSL, which houses about 8.5 lakh books in Delhi and is proposed to be relocated.