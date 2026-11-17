CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the historic 97-year old Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila on Tuesday, where he offered prayers and took part in a ceremony to mark the beginning of the shrine's redevelopment.
As PM Modi reached Manila, the capital of The Philippines as a part of three day trip to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, his visit to the gurdwara comes as the 2027 Punjab assembly elections are less than two and half months away.
Sharing his experience on X, the prime minister wrote, "Feeling very blessed to be at the Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila.’’ During his visit, Modi interacted with community leaders, granthis and members of the Indian diaspora who had gathered at the shrine to welcome him.
He also acknowledged the Sikh community's contribution across the world, particularly its commitment to service and humanitarian work.
Established in 1929 by pioneering Punjabi migrants, the Khalsa Diwan Temple is among the prominent symbols of the Sikh community's historical presence in the Philippines.
Over the decades, it has evolved into an important religious and cultural centre for Indian-origin residents, preserving Punjabi traditions and fostering community ties.
The redevelopment initiative is expected to strengthen the historic institution's role as a centre of worship and community engagement while preserving a significant part of the Indian diaspora's heritage in Manila.
According to the Khalsa Diwan Committee the proposed complex will have 10,000 sqaure feet of area including roof-top deck. It will accommodate dedicated spaces for parking, community services, community kitchens besides others.
Delhi Cabinet Minister and senior BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa posted a video and wrote on X, "These are moments of great pride and joy for the Sikh sangat worldwide, as the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji joins the auspicious start of the reconstruction of the century-old Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan Sahib in Manila (Philippines).’’
Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon also wrote on X, "Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji’s participation in the foundation-laying ceremony for the renovation of Manila’s historic Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan is a matter of immense pride for the entire Sikh community.
Modi ji has always shown respect for the Sikh community and has taken countless steps for its welfare. His reverence for Sikh heritage and gurdwaras inspires us all.
Thank you, Prime Minister ji’’
At the Asean-India and East Asia summits, discussions are centred on maritime security, regional trade and developments in the Indo-Pacific.