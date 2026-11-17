CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the historic 97-year old Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila on Tuesday, where he offered prayers and took part in a ceremony to mark the beginning of the shrine's redevelopment.

As PM Modi reached Manila, the capital of The Philippines as a part of three day trip to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, his visit to the gurdwara comes as the 2027 Punjab assembly elections are less than two and half months away.

Sharing his experience on X, the prime minister wrote, "Feeling very blessed to be at the Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila.’’ During his visit, Modi interacted with community leaders, granthis and members of the Indian diaspora who had gathered at the shrine to welcome him.