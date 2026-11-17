Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the Philippines' oldest gurudwara and led the foundation stone-laying ceremony for its redevelopment.

Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the Philippines, said he felt "very blessed" to visit the over a century-old Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila.

Several dignitaries were present at the occasion, including Senator Francis Joseph Escudero and Mayor of Manila City Francisco Isko Moreno.

"The Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara has stood as a testament to the vibrant India-Philippines cultural and people-to-people ties for over a century," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a social media post.

On Monday, Modi said the gurudwara is a centre of immense spiritual significance.

"Inspired by the teachings of the Guru Sahibs, the Sikh community has made a mark globally, being at the forefront of serving others and building a better planet," he said in a post on X.

The gurudwara was originally established in 1901 and formally organised in 1903. It was registered as Khalsa Diwan in 1924, according to the MEA.

"The Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara holds a unique distinction of being the oldest Gurudwara in the Philippines. It continues to play an important role through its spiritual, cultural and philanthropic activities for the Sikh and other communities in Manila," it said.

Modi arrived in the Philippines on Monday to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, aiming to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian and East Asian nations and to discuss regional and global challenges.

(With inputs from PTI)