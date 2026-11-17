CHANDIGARH: Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil on Tuesday said BJP's central leadership would take the final decision on a possible alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ahead of 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's point man for the Punjab Assembly elections, Patil made his first visit to the state since taking charge of the BJP's election management for the border state.
When asked about the possibility of renewing the alliance with the SAD and his meetings with party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Patil said such important decisions would be taken by the central leadership in consultation with senior leaders. "Whatever will be final will come before you," he said.
Patil denied having held a meeting with Badal to discuss an alliance. He said he was unaware of any plans to meet SAD leaders and that other party leaders would take a call. "If any talks have to take place, they will be done by senior party leaders," he added.
He expressed confidence that the BJP would form the next government in Punjab, citing the party's recent victories in other states.
"Overcoming all challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ashwamedha horse is moving forward. The BJP has won in Bengal, Bihar and several other places. Punjab, too, will follow the same path, and the BJP will win here as well," Patil said.
On demands to reopen the Kartarpur corridor, Patil recalled Modi's earlier efforts and expressed confidence that public sentiments would be respected in the future.
"Prime Minister Modi had earlier made efforts to reopen the corridor and achieved some success. I am confident that the sentiments of everyone concerned will be respected in the future as well," he said.
Sources said Patil had backed an alliance with the Akalis. His visit is being seen as a sign of the Prime Minister's direct involvement in shaping the BJP's Punjab strategy.
Although Patil has not been formally announced as the party's election in-charge for Punjab, he has been overseeing its affairs in the state for more than three months. He has also steered the party's surveys, including those that have indicated a need for an alliance between the BJP and the SAD.
Known for his election micromanagement, Patil has never lost an election. He is also the election manager for Modi's Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.
In August, Badal and Modi met cordially at the Parliament House complex, their first official engagement since the SAD left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) six years ago. Since then, signs of a possible reunion have grown. Patil has also met Badal earlier.
The SAD quit the BJP-led NDA in September 2020 in protest against the Centre's three farm laws, which were later repealed. A renewed alliance would bring the former allies back onto a common electoral platform against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has already announced 71 candidates in two lists.
Agriculture Minister announces financial package
Meanwhile, Chouhan announced a financial package of Rs 352.64 crore for Punjab's agricultural sector. It includes Rs 254.20 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) and approval for seven new projects worth Rs 98.44 crore.
Handing over the sanction letter to Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian during the 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' programme at Badarpur village in Mohali district, Chouhan said the Centre and state governments must work together for farmers' welfare, irrespective of their political differences.
"Governments may be different, but serving farmers is our common responsibility," he said, adding that the approved funds would help improve agricultural productivity, strengthen infrastructure and accelerate the state's agricultural development.
Chouhan praised Punjab's farmers for reducing stubble-burning incidents. He particularly appreciated farmer Bhupinder Singh for incorporating crop residue into the soil instead of burning it, saying progress on the issue deserved recognition.
During interactions with progressive farmers, he also appreciated initiatives in organic farming, dairy production, beekeeping and vermicomposting. He directed officials to convene a special meeting of the National Bee Board to address the concerns of honey producers and simplify the certification process for organic products.
Recalling Punjab's contribution to national security and food security, Chouhan said soldiers from the state had protected the country's borders, while its farmers had helped fill national foodgrain stocks through their hard work during the Green Revolution.
He called for diversification away from the wheat-paddy cropping cycle, saying integrated farming could provide small and marginal farmers with additional and more stable sources of income.
"Combining crop cultivation with horticulture, dairy, fisheries, poultry, goat rearing, mushroom cultivation and beekeeping could help farmers earn throughout the year. The government intended to bring more integrated farming projects under the next Union Budget to improve farm incomes," he said.
Chouhan also said the Centre was working on a stringent new pesticides law to curb the sale of spurious seeds, fake fertilisers and substandard pesticides. The government had initiated trials of green ammonia as an alternative to urea across 10,000 hectares nationwide to reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers.
Expressing concern over the excessive use of chemical fertilisers, particularly urea and DAP, he urged farmers to get their soil tested before applying nutrients.
"Unscientific use of fertilisers was damaging soil health," he said, suggesting a shift towards need-based application of nutrients.
BJP national president Nitin Nabin will visit Ballan village in Jalandhar on Wednesday to flag off the 2,558-km 'Samrasta Sankalp Yatra'. The yatra will culminate at Guru Ravidas's birthplace in Seer Govardhanpur, Varanasi, on December 3.