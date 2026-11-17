CHANDIGARH: Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil on Tuesday said BJP's central leadership would take the final decision on a possible alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ahead of 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's point man for the Punjab Assembly elections, Patil made his first visit to the state since taking charge of the BJP's election management for the border state.

When asked about the possibility of renewing the alliance with the SAD and his meetings with party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Patil said such important decisions would be taken by the central leadership in consultation with senior leaders. "Whatever will be final will come before you," he said.

Patil denied having held a meeting with Badal to discuss an alliance. He said he was unaware of any plans to meet SAD leaders and that other party leaders would take a call. "If any talks have to take place, they will be done by senior party leaders," he added.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would form the next government in Punjab, citing the party's recent victories in other states.

"Overcoming all challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ashwamedha horse is moving forward. The BJP has won in Bengal, Bihar and several other places. Punjab, too, will follow the same path, and the BJP will win here as well," Patil said.

On demands to reopen the Kartarpur corridor, Patil recalled Modi's earlier efforts and expressed confidence that public sentiments would be respected in the future.

"Prime Minister Modi had earlier made efforts to reopen the corridor and achieved some success. I am confident that the sentiments of everyone concerned will be respected in the future as well," he said.

Sources said Patil had backed an alliance with the Akalis. His visit is being seen as a sign of the Prime Minister's direct involvement in shaping the BJP's Punjab strategy.