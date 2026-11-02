Amit Shah’s NDA push fuels speculation of BJP-SAD reunion for 2027 Punjab polls

CHANDIGARH: With less than four months left for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, the re-alliance between the erstwhile allies Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has now gathering momentum, after back-to-back public statements about the formation of an NDA government in Punjab by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as it is likely after Diwali an announcement could be made to this effect.

Sources said that discussions between the both allies over seat-sharing are underway and could be formalized soon and the alliance is likely to be announced after Diwali as signs are emerging that talks on a possible alliance.

It is learnt that that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may personally visit Punjab to announce the NDA alliance whenever the talks are finalized. "There are positive signs that both parties could once again enter into an alliance", said a senior saffron party leader on condition of anonymity.

Asked about the possible seat-sharing formula, sources indicated that the BJP could get between 45 and 50 seats under the arrangement, although the party continues to officially maintain that it is preparing to contest all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab.

Shah’s repeated references to an NDA government in Punjab are being seen as a sign of positive movement in the BJP’s engagement with the SAD. The SAD was a constituent of the NDA until September 2020, when it pulled out of the alliance over the Centre’s farm laws which are now repealed.

Refusing to give a timeline for a possible alliance between the SAD and BJP, Akali dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "I am not a astrologer, you will get to know in a few days."