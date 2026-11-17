India has strongly objected to Turkiye’s “blatant and intentional” move to exclude New Delhi and other member states from consultations on a draft resolution on cooperation between the UN and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and voted against the draft in the General Assembly.

The draft resolution ‘Cooperation between the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’, introduced by Iraq, was adopted Monday by a recorded vote, with 112 nations voting in favour, six against, and 39 countries abstaining.

India, along with Armenia, Cyprus, Greece, Israel and the United States, voted against the resolution. Turkiye was the resolution’s facilitator.

Apart from India, other countries, including Cyprus and Greece, also called out Ankara’s "lack of transparency and inclusivity” throughout the draft’s negotiation process.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative at the UN Ambassador Yojna Patel said the Permanent Observer Mission of the OIC chose to exclude the Indian delegation and a number of other countries when circulating successive drafts of the resolution.

Delivering the explanation of vote, Patel strongly called out the working methods adopted by the resolution’s facilitator, describing it as a “concerning matter” and calling for an investigation into the process.

“My delegation has voted against this resolution not only because of its substantive aspects, but also for an even more concerning matter regarding the working methods adopted by the facilitator who convened negotiations on the same,” Patel said.