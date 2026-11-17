The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the Census 2027 was turning into a “farce” on several counts, warning that it could have “grave implications”.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X which claimed that ISKCON, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Sanatan, Shri Ram, Shri Krishna, Balmiki, Ramdev, Sufi, Shia, Sunni, Methodist, Pentecostal, etc. were listed among 287 "other" religions on the Census self-enumeration portal, but soon after a query was raised with the Home Ministry, the list was quietly removed from the portal without an explanation.

In his post, Ramesh said, "This is bizarre and defies any understanding. And where the drop-down menu should be provided, for instance, for castes other than scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, it is not."

"Census 2027 is turning out to be a farce in many respects. This will have grave implications," the Congress leader said.

The Congress has in the past accused the government of turning Census 2027 into a process with a "very dubious" intent, raising concerns over the quality and purpose of the data to be collected.

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had jointly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the caste census issue, setting out the party's key demand for the exercise to be conducted in the right manner.

(With inputs from PTI)