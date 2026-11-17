Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the Quad as a “constructive and trusted partnership” committed to delivering solutions across the Indo-Pacific, with cooperation spanning maritime security, supply chains, emerging technologies and disaster response.

Addressing the Quad Leaders’ Summit on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Modi said the grouping's continued engagement reflected the political will and shared commitment of its member nations.

“Since January last year, foreign ministers of Quad nations have met five times. This bears testimony to our political will and shared commitment towards our partnership,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the meeting would help set concrete goals for the next phase of cooperation.

“For India, the Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership. From maritime security to trusted supply chains, new technologies to disaster response, it has been our endeavour that the Quad provides trusted solutions across the Indo-Pacific,” Modi said.

US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also addressed the summit.

India was scheduled to host the Quad Leaders’ Summit last year, but it did not materialise amid uncertainty over Trump's visit to the country.

The Quad, comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia, is a strategic grouping that seeks to promote a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific through cooperation in maritime security, technology, infrastructure and regional stability.

(With inputs from PTI)