Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India's vision for the Indo-Pacific was one of a free, inclusive and rules-based region, stressing that its future must be shaped by "cooperation, and not competition", amid growing concerns over China's military assertiveness in the region.
Addressing the annual ASEAN-India summit in Manila, Modi proposed nine initiatives to deepen ties with the 11-member grouping. These included a long-term maritime cooperation plan to improve connectivity and seafarers' safety, free e-visas for tourists from ASEAN countries and a framework for technical exchanges in the civil nuclear energy sector.
Underlining India's commitment to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN, the prime minister said both sides must work together to promote peace, stability and predictability in the region and beyond.
"Over the past few years, the world has faced one crisis after another. Today, what the world needs most is peace, stability, and predictability," he said.
Referring to this year's summit theme, 'Navigating Our Future, Together', Modi said it carried particular significance at a time of global uncertainty.
"Together, India and ASEAN represent nearly one-fourth of the world's population. That is why it is essential to ensure that our future is shaped not by competition, but by cooperation," he said.
Modi said India and ASEAN had the capabilities and shared resolve to make the region a symbol of peace and stability.
He also called for greater collaboration in technology, saying the two sides should not remain mere consumers but work together to develop technologies and equip their people with relevant skills.
"India's growth and ASEAN's prosperity are deeply interconnected," he said, adding that the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and Viksit Bharat 2047 could help translate their shared aspirations into reality.
The two sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in disaster management through improved early warning systems, sharing of satellite and meteorological data, joint preparedness exercises and faster deployment of humanitarian assistance.
Modi said India's Act East policy had given fresh momentum to bilateral ties, which had expanded beyond shared culture and heritage to include digital technology, defence and space.
Highlighting the progress made since 2014, he said more than 100 initiatives had been undertaken to strengthen people-to-people ties, nearly 250 Quick Impact Projects launched and over 10,000 skill-building scholarships provided.
Direct flights between India and nine ASEAN countries, along with growing tourism, were further evidence of the close relationship, he said.
The prime minister also noted that 2027 would mark 35 years of India-ASEAN relations and five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
This was Modi's 13th interaction with ASEAN leaders in the summit format.
India's dialogue relations with ASEAN began in 1992 as a sectoral partnership before being upgraded to a full dialogue partnership in 1995. The relationship was elevated to the summit level in 2002 and a strategic partnership in 2012.
The 11-member ASEAN comprises Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste.
The Philippines is hosting the annual summit and related meetings in Manila as the current chair of the regional grouping.
(With inputs from PTI)