Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India's vision for the Indo-Pacific was one of a free, inclusive and rules-based region, stressing that its future must be shaped by "cooperation, and not competition", amid growing concerns over China's military assertiveness in the region.

Addressing the annual ASEAN-India summit in Manila, Modi proposed nine initiatives to deepen ties with the 11-member grouping. These included a long-term maritime cooperation plan to improve connectivity and seafarers' safety, free e-visas for tourists from ASEAN countries and a framework for technical exchanges in the civil nuclear energy sector.

Underlining India's commitment to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN, the prime minister said both sides must work together to promote peace, stability and predictability in the region and beyond.

"Over the past few years, the world has faced one crisis after another. Today, what the world needs most is peace, stability, and predictability," he said.

Referring to this year's summit theme, 'Navigating Our Future, Together', Modi said it carried particular significance at a time of global uncertainty.

"Together, India and ASEAN represent nearly one-fourth of the world's population. That is why it is essential to ensure that our future is shaped not by competition, but by cooperation," he said.