Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, completing his transition from Uttar Pradesh to the state.

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to Puri in his chamber at Parliament House.

The Vice-President's office announced the development in a post on X, stating that Radhakrishnan had administered the oath to Puri as an elected member of the Upper House from Madhya Pradesh.