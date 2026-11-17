Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, completing his transition from Uttar Pradesh to the state.
Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to Puri in his chamber at Parliament House.
The Vice-President's office announced the development in a post on X, stating that Radhakrishnan had administered the oath to Puri as an elected member of the Upper House from Madhya Pradesh.
Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Arjun Ram Meghwal, along with Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody and other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.
Puri had resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat representing Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, days after being elected unopposed from Madhya Pradesh on November 5. His earlier term from Uttar Pradesh was scheduled to end on November 25.
His current tenure in the Upper House will run until April 2, 2030.
The Madhya Pradesh seat fell vacant following the resignation of former Union minister L Murugan last month. Murugan had represented the state in the Rajya Sabha before being elected to the Lok Sabha from Tamil Nadu.
Puri, a former diplomat, has been serving as Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas. He has also previously held the portfolios of Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation.
(With inputs from PTI)