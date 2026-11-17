India on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT Tara Gas in the Strait of Hormuz, saying one Indian national remained missing and two others had been injured in the November 16 incident.
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said 21 of the 24 Indian nationals aboard the vessel had been safely evacuated ashore at Khasab in Oman, while the two injured crew members had been admitted to hospital.
"We condemn the attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT TARA GAS in the Strait of Hormuz on 16 November 2026," the ministry said.
The MEA said the Indian Embassy in Oman was coordinating with Omani authorities and closely monitoring the search and rescue operations.
"Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the ongoing search and rescue operations in coordination with the Omani authorities," it said, thanking the Government of Oman for its assistance in the rescue efforts.
The ministry also expressed concern over the repeated attacks on commercial vessels in the region, warning that they posed a serious threat to civilian seafarers.
"The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and pose a serious threat to the safety of civilian seafarers," the statement said.
"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," it added.
The MEA's account differs from the earlier statement by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, who had said that all 24 Indian nationals aboard the tanker and the entire 25-member crew were safe and had sustained no injuries.
In a post on X on Tuesday, Sonowal said the authorities were continuously monitoring the situation and were in contact with the ship management company to ensure the safety and well-being of the seafarers.
The attack comes amid heightened maritime security concerns in and around the Strait of Hormuz, where at least four oil tankers have reportedly been damaged over the past 24 hours.
The Iranian Navy said a fourth tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz. It alleged that the vessel was travelling through a restricted maritime zone with its navigation systems switched off.
In a statement carried by Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the Navy's Public Relations department said the tanker had been navigating in a restricted area east of the strait with its navigation systems turned off.
The Iranian Navy also warned shipping operators against entering restricted maritime areas without coordinating with the country's armed forces.
"The result of any illegal movement, without coordination with the armed forces, and against regulations, is encountering mines and fires," the statement said, as reported by Al Jazeera.
Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported an attack on a tanker seven nautical miles off Khasab in Oman. All crew members were accounted for, although the extent of damage to the vessel was not immediately known.
The latest incidents follow reports by Iranian naval forces that three oil tankers had exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines in and around the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.
(With inputs from ANI)