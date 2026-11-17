India on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT Tara Gas in the Strait of Hormuz, saying one Indian national remained missing and two others had been injured in the November 16 incident.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said 21 of the 24 Indian nationals aboard the vessel had been safely evacuated ashore at Khasab in Oman, while the two injured crew members had been admitted to hospital.

"We condemn the attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT TARA GAS in the Strait of Hormuz on 16 November 2026," the ministry said.

The MEA said the Indian Embassy in Oman was coordinating with Omani authorities and closely monitoring the search and rescue operations.

"Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the ongoing search and rescue operations in coordination with the Omani authorities," it said, thanking the Government of Oman for its assistance in the rescue efforts.

The ministry also expressed concern over the repeated attacks on commercial vessels in the region, warning that they posed a serious threat to civilian seafarers.

"The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and pose a serious threat to the safety of civilian seafarers," the statement said.