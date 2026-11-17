A Panama-flagged LPG tanker, TARA GAS, was targeted in a missile attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on November 16, but all 24 Indian nationals aboard and the entire 25-member crew are safe, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday.
In a post on X, Sonowal said no crew member had sustained injuries and that the government was closely monitoring the situation.
"We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and wellbeing of our seafarers," he said.
The incident comes less than a week after a Saudi Arabia-flagged oil tanker carrying three Indian seafarers was attacked while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz. All crew members were reported safe.
Amid escalating tensions in West Asia and repeated attacks on commercial vessels, India has called for safe and unimpeded navigation through the strategic waterway.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said last week that New Delhi was in touch with all concerned parties to prevent attacks on civilian shipping and ensure the safety of seafarers, including Indian nationals and Indian-flagged vessels.
The Strait of Hormuz is a vital global energy corridor, accounting for around 20 per cent of the world's petroleum shipments. India depends heavily on the route for its crude oil imports.
(With inputs from PTI)