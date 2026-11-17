A Panama-flagged LPG tanker, TARA GAS, was targeted in a missile attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on November 16, but all 24 Indian nationals aboard and the entire 25-member crew are safe, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Sonowal said no crew member had sustained injuries and that the government was closely monitoring the situation.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and wellbeing of our seafarers," he said.