Three Indian seafarers safe after attack on Saudi-flagged tanker in Strait of Hormuz: Sonowal

The incident comes a day after a Liberia-flagged oil tanker carrying six Indian seafarers was hit by a projectile while sailing through the Persian Gulf from Al Ruwais to Dubai.

Four crew members were injured in the November 10 attack, including an Indian national who sustained minor injuries and was taken ashore for medical examination.

The remaining 18 crew members, including five other Indian seafarers, were safe, Sonowal had said.

Amid rising tensions in West Asia and repeated incidents involving commercial vessels, India has called for safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday that New Delhi was in touch with all concerned parties to prevent attacks on civilian shipping and seafarers, including Indian nationals and Indian-flagged vessels.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global energy corridor, handling around 20 per cent of the world's petroleum shipments. India relies heavily on the route for its crude oil imports.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)